High school girls golf: 6A final region recaps, Lone Peak, Bingham, Weber claim region titles; Roy, Cyprus share Region 2 title
The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton next Monday and Tuesday.
Farmington (Region 1), Cyprus and Roy (Region 2), Bingham (Region 3) and Lone Peak (Region 4) all won their respective region titles.
Lone Peak will be looking to defend its 6A state title next week, after winning by a huge margin a year ago.
The four individual region champs were Farmington’s Sydney Richards, Cyprus’ Madalin Chandra, Riverton’s Hunter Gledhill and Lone Peak’s Saydie Wagner, who edged teammate Aadyn Long by .17 strokes.
Wagner finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 73.3. Last year’s individual state champion graduated so there will be a new state champ in 2023.
Region 1
Final team standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 331.17 — Weber
- 345.5 — Fremont
- 351.67 — Farmington
- 385.67 — Clearfield
- 387.83 — Layton
- 398.33 — Syracuse
- 387.67 — Davis
Final Individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 75.5 — Sydney Richards, Farmington
- 77.3 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont
- 79.8 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 82.5 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 82.6 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber
- 84.1 — Brynn Bischoff, Weber
- 81.6 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington
- 82.6 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 86.1 — Abby Lewis, Davis
- 85.1 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
- 88 — Elli Irick, Weber
Final region tournament
At Glen Eagle Golf Course
- 70 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont
- 73 — Syndey Richards, Farmington
- 75 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
- 77 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
- 78 — Abby Lewis, Davis
- 78 — Brynn Bischoff, Weber
- 79 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber
- 79 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
- 81 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington
- 82 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
- 83 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
- 87 — Elli Irick, Weber
Region 2
Final team standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 438 — Roy
- 438 — Cyprus
- 512 — West
- 512 — Taylorsville
- 513 — Hunter
- 521 — Granger
Final individual standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 83.8 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 90 — Angela Roberts, West
- 105.2 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 105.5 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
- 106.6 — Allison King, Hunter
- 107.4 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 108.2 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
- 110.8 — Elena Lapana, Granger
- 119 — Lexie Poll, Roy
- 122.8 — Journii Deli, West
- 123.8 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
- 124.5 — Lorryn France, Cyprus
Final region tournament (May 1)
At Riverbend Golf Course
- 74 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 93 — Angela Roberts, West
- 99 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
- 103 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 104 — Allison King, Hunter
- 106 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 107 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
- 109 — Lexie Poll, Roy
- 110 — Kristen Johnson, Taylorsville
- 116 — Brisa Leal, Taylorsville
Region 3
Final team standings (through eight matches)
Stroke average — School
- 360 — Bingham
- 369.3 — Riverton
- 373 — Herriman
- 374.5 — Copper Hills
- 390.8 — Mountain Ridge
Final individual standings (through eight matches)
Stroke average — School
- 78.14 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 79.57 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 87.14 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 87.57 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 88.29 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
- 88.86 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 89 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 89.29 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 90.14 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
- 91.71 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 93.29 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
- 94.43 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
Final region tournament (May 1)
At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course
- 78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 82 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 87 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 88 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 88 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 89 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 89 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
- 89 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham
- 92 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 93 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
Region 4
Final team standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 303.5 — Lone Peak
- 335.5 — Corner Canyon
- 370.5 — American Fork
- 377.5 — Skyridge
- 387 — Pleasant Grove
- 387.75 — Westlake
Final individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 73.33 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 73.5 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 76.17 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 76.67 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 77.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 78 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
- 81.5 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 86 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove
- 86.17 — Halle Woodley, Lone Peak
- 86.33 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 86.83 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
- 87.17 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon
Final region tournament (May 2,)
At Riverbend Golf Course
- 70 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 73 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 74 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 75 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 76 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 78 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
- 83 — Halle Woodley, Lone Peak
- 83 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 85 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 86 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove