High school girls golf: 6A final region recaps, Lone Peak, Bingham, Weber claim region titles; Roy, Cyprus share Region 2 title

The 6A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 6A state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton next Monday and Tuesday.

Farmington (Region 1), Cyprus and Roy (Region 2), Bingham (Region 3) and Lone Peak (Region 4) all won their respective region titles.

Lone Peak will be looking to defend its 6A state title next week, after winning by a huge margin a year ago.

The four individual region champs were Farmington’s Sydney Richards, Cyprus’ Madalin Chandra, Riverton’s Hunter Gledhill and Lone Peak’s Saydie Wagner, who edged teammate Aadyn Long by .17 strokes.

Wagner finished with the top scoring average in 6A at 73.3. Last year’s individual state champion graduated so there will be a new state champ in 2023.

Region 1

Final team standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



331.17 — Weber

345.5 — Fremont

351.67 — Farmington

385.67 — Clearfield

387.83 — Layton

398.33 — Syracuse

387.67 — Davis

Final Individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



75.5 — Sydney Richards, Farmington

77.3 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont

79.8 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

82.5 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

82.6 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber

84.1 — Brynn Bischoff, Weber

81.6 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington

82.6 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

86.1 — Abby Lewis, Davis

85.1 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

88 — Elli Irick, Weber

Final region tournament

At Glen Eagle Golf Course



70 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont

73 — Syndey Richards, Farmington

75 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

77 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

78 — Abby Lewis, Davis

78 — Brynn Bischoff, Weber

79 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber

79 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

81 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington

82 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

83 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

87 — Elli Irick, Weber

Region 2

Final team standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



438 — Roy

438 — Cyprus

512 — West

512 — Taylorsville

513 — Hunter

521 — Granger

Final individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



83.8 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

90 — Angela Roberts, West

105.2 — Sara Bird, Roy

105.5 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus

106.6 — Allison King, Hunter

107.4 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

108.2 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy

110.8 — Elena Lapana, Granger

119 — Lexie Poll, Roy

122.8 — Journii Deli, West

123.8 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

124.5 — Lorryn France, Cyprus

Final region tournament (May 1)

At Riverbend Golf Course



74 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

93 — Angela Roberts, West

99 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy

103 — Sara Bird, Roy

104 — Allison King, Hunter

106 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

107 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus

109 — Lexie Poll, Roy

110 — Kristen Johnson, Taylorsville

116 — Brisa Leal, Taylorsville

Region 3

Final team standings (through eight matches)

Stroke average — School



360 — Bingham

369.3 — Riverton

373 — Herriman

374.5 — Copper Hills

390.8 — Mountain Ridge

Final individual standings (through eight matches)

Stroke average — School



78.14 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

79.57 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

87.14 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

87.57 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

88.29 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

88.86 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

89 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

89.29 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

90.14 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham

91.71 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

93.29 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

94.43 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

Final region tournament (May 1)

At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course



78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

82 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

87 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

88 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

88 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

89 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

89 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

89 — Telea Bloomfield, Bingham

92 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

93 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

Region 4

Final team standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



303.5 — Lone Peak

335.5 — Corner Canyon

370.5 — American Fork

377.5 — Skyridge

387 — Pleasant Grove

387.75 — Westlake

Final individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



73.33 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

73.5 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

76.17 — Lily Shin, American Fork

76.67 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

77.5 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

78 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon

81.5 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

86 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove

86.17 — Halle Woodley, Lone Peak

86.33 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

86.83 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak

87.17 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon

Final region tournament (May 2,)

At Riverbend Golf Course

