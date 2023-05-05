High school girls golf: 5A final region recaps, Bonneville, Skyline, Stansbury, Timpview and Spanish Fork win region titles

The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament at Remuda Golf Course in Farr West next Monday and Tuesday

Bonneville (Region 5), Skyline (Region 6), Stansbury (Region 7) and Timpview (Region 8) and Spanish Fork (Region 9) all won their respective region titles.

Timpview will be looking to defend its 5A state title next week, with Skyline and Bonneville both expected to be in the hunt.

The five individual region champs were Bonneville’s Whitni Johnson, Skyline’s Ashley Lam, Uintah’s Jesy Merrell, Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite and Spanish Fork’s Kateline Bingham.

Lam finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 66.2. The top three medalists at state last year all graduated, and the race for this year’s individual state title figures to be very tight.

Region 5

Final team standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



336.8 — Bonneville

362.2 — Northridge

376 — Bountiful

401.7 — Viewmont

402.8 — Box Elder

408.8 — Woods Cross

Final individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

76.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

85.2 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

86.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

90 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

90.8 — Holland Staker, Bountiful

92 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

92.5 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

93.2 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

94.3 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge

95.2 — Mckayla Hansen, Box Elder

95.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

Final region tournament (April 25)

At Remuda Golf Course



70 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

71 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

75 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

79 — Mataya Shepherd, Northridge

79 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

79 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

81 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

81 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge

82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

82 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

Region 6

Final team standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



323.5 — Skyline

336.3 — Olympus

355.2 — Brighton

375 — East

380.5 — Murray

380.8 — Park City

424.3 — Highland

Final individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



66.2 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

76 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus

76.4 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

76.6 — Cathrine Cook, Brighton

79 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

84.2 — Whitney Grant, East

84.2 — Abby Francis, Park City

84.4 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

84.4 — Sara England, Brighton

88 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

88.6 — Hirasuna, Kindra, Murray

88.6 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

Final region tournament (May 3)

At Murray Parkway Golf Course



61 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

71 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus

73 — Cathrine Cook, Brighton

73 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

75 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

76 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

77 — Whitney Grant, East

77 — Sara England, Brighton

82 — Abby Francis, Park City

82 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

85 — Kate Olson, Highland

87 — Caroline Hardy, East

Region 7

Final team standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



347 — Stansbury

359.67 — Uintah

387.67 — Tooele

401.5 — Cottonwood

444.17 — Hillcrest

447.67 — Cedar Valley

Final individual standings (through six matches)

Stroke average — School



80 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah

81.6 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

82.8 — Bailey Vorwaller, Stansbury

84.4 — Mckenzie White, Uintah

84.4 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

87 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

89.6 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele

92 — Nyah Cox, Hillcrest

92.4 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah

93.4 — Reagan Richins, Stansbury

96.6 — Hailey Crowell, Cottonwood

97.2 — Ciel Budge, Cottonwood

Final region tournament

At Canyon Hills Golf Course



75 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

84 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

87 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah

87 — Mckenzie White, Uintah

89 — Bailey Vorwaller, Stansbury

90 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah

91 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

92 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele

97 — Nyah Cox, Herriman

97 — Reagan Richins, Stansbury

97 — Liberty Plaizier, Tooele

99 — Ciel Budge, Cottonwood

Region 8

Final team standings (through eight matches)

Stroke average — School



332 — Timpview

412 — Jordan

415 — Alta

415.6 — Lehi

494 — Mountain View

498 — Orem

515 — Timpanogos

Final Individual standings (through eight matches)

Stroke average — School



70.2 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

78.1 — Myra O’farrell, Jordan

78.7 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

79.1 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

83.4 — Jolie Heale, Alta

84.4 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

87.4 — Kate Miller, Timpview

92.1 — Mae Edwards, Timpview

93.2 — Sam Ellis, Timpview

97.4 — Emerson Williams, Jordan

103.4 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos

105.4 — Anna Moors, Lehi

Final region tournament

At Talons Cove



70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

73 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

76 — Jolie Heale, Alta

79 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

83 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan

86 — Tacee Hess, Lehi

96 — Mae Edwards, Timpview

96 — Avery Harris, Timpview

97 — Kate Miller, Timpview

98 — Sam Ellis, Timpview

Region 9

Final team standings

Stroke average — School



365 — Spanish Fork

368 — Wasatch

372 — Springville

408 — Salem Hills

426 — Provo

444 — Maple Mountain

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

