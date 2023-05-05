High school girls golf: 5A final region recaps, Bonneville, Skyline, Stansbury, Timpview and Spanish Fork win region titles

The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament at Remuda Golf Course in Farr West next Monday and Tuesday
Bonneville (Region 5), Skyline (Region 6), Stansbury (Region 7) and Timpview (Region 8) and Spanish Fork (Region 9) all won their respective region titles.
Timpview will be looking to defend its 5A state title next week, with Skyline and Bonneville both expected to be in the hunt.
The five individual region champs were Bonneville’s Whitni Johnson, Skyline’s Ashley Lam, Uintah’s Jesy Merrell, Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite and Spanish Fork’s Kateline Bingham.
Lam finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 66.2. The top three medalists at state last year all graduated, and the race for this year’s individual state title figures to be very tight.
Region 5
Final team standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 336.8 — Bonneville
- 362.2 — Northridge
- 376 — Bountiful
- 401.7 — Viewmont
- 402.8 — Box Elder
- 408.8 — Woods Cross
Final individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 74 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 76.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 85.2 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 86.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 90 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 90.8 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
- 92 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 92.5 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
- 93.2 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 94.3 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
- 95.2 — Mckayla Hansen, Box Elder
- 95.5 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
Final region tournament (April 25)
At Remuda Golf Course
- 70 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 71 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 75 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 79 — Mataya Shepherd, Northridge
- 79 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 79 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 81 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
- 81 — Nichole Kirkwood, Northridge
- 82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
- 82 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
Region 6
Final team standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 323.5 — Skyline
- 336.3 — Olympus
- 355.2 — Brighton
- 375 — East
- 380.5 — Murray
- 380.8 — Park City
- 424.3 — Highland
Final individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 66.2 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 76 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
- 76.4 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 76.6 — Cathrine Cook, Brighton
- 79 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 84.2 — Whitney Grant, East
- 84.2 — Abby Francis, Park City
- 84.4 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 84.4 — Sara England, Brighton
- 88 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
- 88.6 — Hirasuna, Kindra, Murray
- 88.6 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
Final region tournament (May 3)
At Murray Parkway Golf Course
- 61 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 71 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
- 73 — Cathrine Cook, Brighton
- 73 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 75 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 76 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
- 77 — Whitney Grant, East
- 77 — Sara England, Brighton
- 82 — Abby Francis, Park City
- 82 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
- 85 — Kate Olson, Highland
- 87 — Caroline Hardy, East
Region 7
Final team standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 347 — Stansbury
- 359.67 — Uintah
- 387.67 — Tooele
- 401.5 — Cottonwood
- 444.17 — Hillcrest
- 447.67 — Cedar Valley
Final individual standings (through six matches)
Stroke average — School
- 80 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah
- 81.6 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 82.8 — Bailey Vorwaller, Stansbury
- 84.4 — Mckenzie White, Uintah
- 84.4 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
- 87 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
- 89.6 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele
- 92 — Nyah Cox, Hillcrest
- 92.4 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah
- 93.4 — Reagan Richins, Stansbury
- 96.6 — Hailey Crowell, Cottonwood
- 97.2 — Ciel Budge, Cottonwood
Final region tournament
At Canyon Hills Golf Course
- 75 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 84 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
- 87 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah
- 87 — Mckenzie White, Uintah
- 89 — Bailey Vorwaller, Stansbury
- 90 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah
- 91 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
- 92 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele
- 97 — Nyah Cox, Herriman
- 97 — Reagan Richins, Stansbury
- 97 — Liberty Plaizier, Tooele
- 99 — Ciel Budge, Cottonwood
Region 8
Final team standings (through eight matches)
Stroke average — School
- 332 — Timpview
- 412 — Jordan
- 415 — Alta
- 415.6 — Lehi
- 494 — Mountain View
- 498 — Orem
- 515 — Timpanogos
Final Individual standings (through eight matches)
Stroke average — School
- 70.2 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 78.1 — Myra O’farrell, Jordan
- 78.7 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 79.1 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 83.4 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 84.4 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 87.4 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 92.1 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
- 93.2 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
- 97.4 — Emerson Williams, Jordan
- 103.4 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos
- 105.4 — Anna Moors, Lehi
Final region tournament
At Talons Cove
- 70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
- 73 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
- 76 — Jolie Heale, Alta
- 79 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 83 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan
- 86 — Tacee Hess, Lehi
- 96 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
- 96 — Avery Harris, Timpview
- 97 — Kate Miller, Timpview
- 98 — Sam Ellis, Timpview
Region 9
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 365 — Spanish Fork
- 368 — Wasatch
- 372 — Springville
- 408 — Salem Hills
- 426 — Provo
- 444 — Maple Mountain
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 74.5 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 81.5 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
- 86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 86 — Lexi Pugmire Springville
- 87.7 — Raina Reml, Wasatch
- 88.7 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
- 89.5 — Alexa Child, Springville
- 92 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
- 92 — Laura Halladay, Provo
- 93 — Ali Smith, Springville
- 94.2 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork
- 97 — Addy Levanger, Sanish Fork