High school girls golf: 4A final region recaps, Pine View, Green Canyon win titles

The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season, with teams now turning their attention to next week’s state tournament at Logan River Golf Course.

Pine View (Region 10) and Green Canyon (Region 11) won their respective region titles. Pine View has won the last two 4A state tournaments and will be seeking a repeat next week.

The two individual region champs were Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

Walker finished with the top scoring average in 4A this season at 77.6. Last year’s individual state champion, Dixie’s Annabelle Millard, graduated and there are several strong golfers capable of putting together two solid rounds next week to claim individual medalist.

Region 10

Final team standings

Stroke average — School



355.5 — Pine View

373.3 — Cedar

379.8 — Crimson Cliffs

428.5 — Desert Hills

426.8 — Hurricane

443.2 — Dixie

454.2 — Snow Canyon

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School



77.6 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

80 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

81 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills

84.4 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

83.5 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View

88.6 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar

88.8 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

92.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar City

90.4 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie

91 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

94.8 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View

96.2 — Denym Bohn, Cedar City

Region 11

Final team standings

Stroke average — School



359 — Green Canyon

360 — Ridgeline

383 — Sky View

390 — Mountain Crest

396 — Bear River

419 — Logan

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School



80 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

86 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

90 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

91 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon

91 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest

93 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

96 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

95 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

95 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline

95 — Vivian Worley, Logan

98 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

Final region tournament (May 4)

At Logan Golf and Country Club

