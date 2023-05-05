Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 5, 2023 | 
High School Golf Sports High School Sports

High school girls golf: 4A final region recaps, Pine View, Green Canyon win titles

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season, with teams now turning their attention to next week’s state tournament at Logan River Golf Course.

Pine View (Region 10) and Green Canyon (Region 11) won their respective region titles. Pine View has won the last two 4A state tournaments and will be seeking a repeat next week.

The two individual region champs were Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

Walker finished with the top scoring average in 4A this season at 77.6. Last year’s individual state champion, Dixie’s Annabelle Millard, graduated and there are several strong golfers capable of putting together two solid rounds next week to claim individual medalist.

Region 11 medalist - Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
1 of 2
Region 10 medalist - Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

Provided by Crimson Cliffs
2 of 2
Region 10

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 355.5 — Pine View
  • 373.3 — Cedar
  • 379.8 — Crimson Cliffs
  • 428.5 — Desert Hills
  • 426.8 — Hurricane
  • 443.2 — Dixie
  • 454.2 — Snow Canyon

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 77.6 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
  • 80 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 81 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
  • 84.4 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
  • 83.5 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
  • 88.6 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
  • 88.8 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 92.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar City
  • 90.4 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie
  • 91 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
  • 94.8 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View
  • 96.2 — Denym Bohn, Cedar City

Region 11

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 359 — Green Canyon
  • 360 — Ridgeline
  • 383 — Sky View
  • 390 — Mountain Crest
  • 396 — Bear River
  • 419 — Logan

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 80 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 86 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 90 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 91 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 91 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
  • 93 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
  • 96 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 95 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
  • 95 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
  • 95 — Vivian Worley, Logan
  • 98 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

Final region tournament (May 4)

At Logan Golf and Country Club

  • 77 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
  • 85 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
  • 89 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 90 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
  • 91 — Olivian Spackman
  • 92 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 93 — Allie Spackman, Sky View
  • 94 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
  • 96 — Paige Baldwin, Mountain Crest
  • 97 — Avery Anderson, Green Canyon
  • 97 — Maysen McKay, Sky View

