High school girls golf: 4A final region recaps, Pine View, Green Canyon win titles

The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season, with teams now turning their attention to next week’s state tournament at Logan River Golf Course.
Pine View (Region 10) and Green Canyon (Region 11) won their respective region titles. Pine View has won the last two 4A state tournaments and will be seeking a repeat next week.
The two individual region champs were Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.
Walker finished with the top scoring average in 4A this season at 77.6. Last year’s individual state champion, Dixie’s Annabelle Millard, graduated and there are several strong golfers capable of putting together two solid rounds next week to claim individual medalist.
Region 10
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 355.5 — Pine View
- 373.3 — Cedar
- 379.8 — Crimson Cliffs
- 428.5 — Desert Hills
- 426.8 — Hurricane
- 443.2 — Dixie
- 454.2 — Snow Canyon
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 77.6 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 80 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
- 81 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
- 84.4 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
- 83.5 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
- 88.6 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
- 88.8 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
- 92.4 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar City
- 90.4 — Stacey Phelps, Dixie
- 91 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
- 94.8 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View
- 96.2 — Denym Bohn, Cedar City
Region 11
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 359 — Green Canyon
- 360 — Ridgeline
- 383 — Sky View
- 390 — Mountain Crest
- 396 — Bear River
- 419 — Logan
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 80 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 86 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 90 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 91 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
- 91 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
- 93 — Maysen McKay, Sky View
- 96 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
- 95 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
- 95 — Sammy Petersen, Ridgeline
- 95 — Vivian Worley, Logan
- 98 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
Final region tournament (May 4)
At Logan Golf and Country Club
- 77 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
- 85 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 89 — Paige Spackman, Green Canyon
- 90 — Taya Sickler, Mountain Crest
- 91 — Olivian Spackman
- 92 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 93 — Allie Spackman, Sky View
- 94 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
- 96 — Paige Baldwin, Mountain Crest
- 97 — Avery Anderson, Green Canyon
- 97 — Maysen McKay, Sky View