High school girls golf: 3A final region recaps — Richfield, Morgan, Union and Juan Diego win region titles

The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Glendale Golf Course.
Richfield (Region 12), Morgan (Region 13), Union (Region 14) and Juan Diego (Region 15) all won their respective region titles.
Richfield heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it did graduate its top two state placers from a year ago.
The four individual region champs were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner, Morgan’s Ellie Demond, North Sanpete’s Taylee Henrie and Juan Diego’s Grayson Gagnon.
Demond finished with the top scoring average in 3A with a 76.9.
Region 12
Final team standings (Through 7 matches)
Stroke average — School
- 350.4 — Richfield
- 405.4 — Carbon
- 425 — Emery
- 501.2 — Canyon View
Final individual standings (Through 7 matches)
Stroke average — School
- 83.3 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 87 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 90.8 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 91 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 91.5 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 92.7 — Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield
- 94.5 — Carley West, Carbon
- 94.7 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
- 99.7 — Mylie Miller Richfield
- 100.5 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
- 101.5 — Grace Simms, Carbon
- 102.5 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
Final region tournament (May 2)
At Palisades State Park Golf Course
- 85 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 89 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 94 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 95 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
- 97 — Carley West, Carbon
- 98 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
- 102 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
- 104 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 109 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
- 109 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon
Region 13
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 333.26 — Morgan
- 367.85 — Grantsville
- 386.28 — Ogden
- 414.88 — South Summit
- 435.89 — Ben Lomond
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 76.95 — Ellie Demond, Morgan
- 82.12 — Jailee Snow, Morgan
- 87.82 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan
- 89.06 — Makenna Bohman, Grantsville
- 92 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville
- 96.14 — Kacie Payne, Ogden
- 94.3 — Kaylee Burton, South Summit
- 95.29 — Jane Poll, Morgan
- 96.57 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan
- 97 — Camden Smith, Morgan
- 97.14 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
- 98.29 — Hailie Fraser, Grantsville
Region 14
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 409 — Union
- 420 — Juab
- 427 — Delta
- 434 — North Sanpete
- 461 — Manti
Final ndividual standings
Stroke average — School
- 90 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete
- 93 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta
- 93.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 93.6 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
- 97.2 — Rylee Winters, Delta
- 98.8 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 99.6 — Alley Jensen, Union
- 100.4 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
- 101 — Saige Gould, Juab
- 102.8 — MaKaylee Riding, Union
- 105.8 — Mallory Trythall, Manti
- 105.8 — Emeree Harrison, Union
Final region tournament
- 87 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta
- 89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
- 90 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete
- 90 — Rylee Winters, Delta
- 92 — MaKaylee Riding, Union
- 92 — Mallory Trythall, Manti
- 95 — Saige Gould, Juab
- 97 — Alley Jensen, Union
- 99 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 99 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
Region 15
Final standings (Through 5 matches)
Stroke average — School
- 342 — Juan Diego
- 446.5 — Judge Memorial
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 79.75 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego
- 82.5 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego
- 85.5 — Aspen, Summit Academy
- 91 — Bella Werner, Juan Diego
- 91.25 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego
- 92.75 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego
- 92.75 — Sophia M, Judge Memorial
- 96.25 — Kesyn Worrall, Jan Diego
- 98.75 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego
- 102.75 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego
- 110 — Booke C, Judge Memorial
- 111 — Mckenna J, Judge Memorial
Final region tournament
At Glen Eagle Golf Course
- 73 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego
- 82 — Aspen, Summit Academy
- 85 — Bella Werner, Juan Diego
- 85 — Sophia M, Judge Memorial
- 90 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego
- 91 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego
- 94 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego
- 98 — Kesyn Worrall, Juan Diego
- 101 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego
- 107 — Mckenna J, Jude Memorial
- 118 — Quincy Kegel, Juan Diego