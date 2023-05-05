High school girls golf: 3A final region recaps — Richfield, Morgan, Union and Juan Diego win region titles

The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Glendale Golf Course.

Richfield (Region 12), Morgan (Region 13), Union (Region 14) and Juan Diego (Region 15) all won their respective region titles.

Richfield heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it did graduate its top two state placers from a year ago.

The four individual region champs were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner, Morgan’s Ellie Demond, North Sanpete’s Taylee Henrie and Juan Diego’s Grayson Gagnon.

Demond finished with the top scoring average in 3A with a 76.9.

Region 12

Final team standings (Through 7 matches)

Stroke average — School



350.4 — Richfield

405.4 — Carbon

425 — Emery

501.2 — Canyon View

Final individual standings (Through 7 matches)

Stroke average — School



83.3 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

87 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

90.8 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

91 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

91.5 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

92.7 — Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield

94.5 — Carley West, Carbon

94.7 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

99.7 — Mylie Miller Richfield

100.5 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

101.5 — Grace Simms, Carbon

102.5 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

Final region tournament (May 2)

At Palisades State Park Golf Course



85 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

89 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

94 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

95 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

97 — Carley West, Carbon

98 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

102 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

104 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

109 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery

109 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon

Region 13

Final team standings

Stroke average — School



333.26 — Morgan

367.85 — Grantsville

386.28 — Ogden

414.88 — South Summit

435.89 — Ben Lomond

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School



76.95 — Ellie Demond, Morgan

82.12 — Jailee Snow, Morgan

87.82 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan

89.06 — Makenna Bohman, Grantsville

92 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville

96.14 — Kacie Payne, Ogden

94.3 — Kaylee Burton, South Summit

95.29 — Jane Poll, Morgan

96.57 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan

97 — Camden Smith, Morgan

97.14 — Riley McBride, Grantsville

98.29 — Hailie Fraser, Grantsville

Region 14

Final team standings

Stroke average — School



409 — Union

420 — Juab

427 — Delta

434 — North Sanpete

461 — Manti

Final ndividual standings

Stroke average — School



90 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete

93 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta

93.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union

93.6 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

97.2 — Rylee Winters, Delta

98.8 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

99.6 — Alley Jensen, Union

100.4 — Reagan Lynn, Juab

101 — Saige Gould, Juab

102.8 — MaKaylee Riding, Union

105.8 — Mallory Trythall, Manti

105.8 — Emeree Harrison, Union

Final region tournament



87 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta

89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

90 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete

90 — Rylee Winters, Delta

92 — MaKaylee Riding, Union

92 — Mallory Trythall, Manti

95 — Saige Gould, Juab

97 — Alley Jensen, Union

99 — Brooklyn Brown, Union

99 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

Region 15

Final standings (Through 5 matches)

Stroke average — School



342 — Juan Diego

446.5 — Judge Memorial

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School



79.75 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego

82.5 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego

85.5 — Aspen, Summit Academy

91 — Bella Werner, Juan Diego

91.25 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego

92.75 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego

92.75 — Sophia M, Judge Memorial

96.25 — Kesyn Worrall, Jan Diego

98.75 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego

102.75 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego

110 — Booke C, Judge Memorial

111 — Mckenna J, Judge Memorial

Final region tournament

At Glen Eagle Golf Course

