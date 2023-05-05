Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 5, 2023 
High school girls golf: 3A final region recaps — Richfield, Morgan, Union and Juan Diego win region titles

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 3A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Glendale Golf Course.

Richfield (Region 12), Morgan (Region 13), Union (Region 14) and Juan Diego (Region 15) all won their respective region titles.

Richfield heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it did graduate its top two state placers from a year ago.

The four individual region champs were Richfield’s Shelby Gardner, Morgan’s Ellie Demond, North Sanpete’s Taylee Henrie and Juan Diego’s Grayson Gagnon.

Demond finished with the top scoring average in 3A with a 76.9.

Region 12 medalist - Shelby Gardner, Richfield

Region 13 medalist - Ellie DeMond, Morgan

Region 14 medalist - Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete

Region 15 medalist - Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego

Region 12

Final team standings (Through 7 matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 350.4 — Richfield
  • 405.4 — Carbon
  • 425 — Emery
  • 501.2 — Canyon View

Final individual standings (Through 7 matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 83.3 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 87 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 90.8 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 91 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 91.5 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 92.7 — Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield
  • 94.5 — Carley West, Carbon
  • 94.7 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
  • 99.7 — Mylie Miller Richfield
  • 100.5 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
  • 101.5 — Grace Simms, Carbon
  • 102.5 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

Final region tournament (May 2)

At Palisades State Park Golf Course

  • 85 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 89 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 94 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 95 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
  • 97 — Carley West, Carbon
  • 98 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
  • 102 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
  • 104 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 109 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
  • 109 — Kaylynn Black, Carbon

Region 13

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 333.26 — Morgan
  • 367.85 — Grantsville
  • 386.28 — Ogden
  • 414.88 — South Summit
  • 435.89 — Ben Lomond

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 76.95 — Ellie Demond, Morgan
  • 82.12 — Jailee Snow, Morgan
  • 87.82 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan
  • 89.06 — Makenna Bohman, Grantsville
  • 92 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville
  • 96.14 — Kacie Payne, Ogden
  • 94.3 — Kaylee Burton, South Summit
  • 95.29 — Jane Poll, Morgan
  • 96.57 — Kenadee Benson, Morgan
  • 97 — Camden Smith, Morgan
  • 97.14 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
  • 98.29 — Hailie Fraser, Grantsville

Region 14

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 409 — Union
  • 420 — Juab
  • 427 — Delta
  • 434 — North Sanpete
  • 461 — Manti

Final ndividual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 90 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete
  • 93 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta
  • 93.6 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
  • 93.6 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
  • 97.2 — Rylee Winters, Delta
  • 98.8 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
  • 99.6 — Alley Jensen, Union
  • 100.4 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
  • 101 — Saige Gould, Juab
  • 102.8 — MaKaylee Riding, Union
  • 105.8 — Mallory Trythall, Manti
  • 105.8 — Emeree Harrison, Union

Final region tournament

  • 87 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta
  • 89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
  • 90 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete
  • 90 — Rylee Winters, Delta
  • 92 — MaKaylee Riding, Union
  • 92 — Mallory Trythall, Manti
  • 95 — Saige Gould, Juab
  • 97 — Alley Jensen, Union
  • 99 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
  • 99 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

Region 15

Final standings (Through 5 matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 342 — Juan Diego
  • 446.5 — Judge Memorial

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 79.75 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego
  • 82.5 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego
  • 85.5 — Aspen, Summit Academy
  • 91 — Bella Werner, Juan Diego
  • 91.25 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego
  • 92.75 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego
  • 92.75 — Sophia M, Judge Memorial
  • 96.25 — Kesyn Worrall, Jan Diego
  • 98.75 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego
  • 102.75 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego
  • 110 — Booke C, Judge Memorial
  • 111 — Mckenna J, Judge Memorial

Final region tournament

At Glen Eagle Golf Course

  • 73 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego
  • 82 — Aspen, Summit Academy
  • 85 — Bella Werner, Juan Diego
  • 85 — Sophia M, Judge Memorial
  • 90 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego
  • 91 — Lindley Whittaker, Juan Diego
  • 94 — Abby Quercia, Juan Diego
  • 98 — Kesyn Worrall, Juan Diego
  • 101 — Zoe Pappas, Juan Diego
  • 107 — Mckenna J, Jude Memorial
  • 118 — Quincy Kegel, Juan Diego
