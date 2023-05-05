North Carolina passes abortion ban at 12 weeks

North Carolina passed a new law May 4 restricting abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The ban has more regulations than the state’s previous 20-week ban that was enacted after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Previously recognized as a less restrictive state when it came to abortion rights, North Carolina had many women from out of state travel to obtain the procedure.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, “Abortions in North Carolina rose by 37%, more than any other state, in the first two months after the ruling. ... In the six months afterward, North Carolina saw an average of 3,978 abortions a month, up 788 from the figure of two months prior,” per Reuters.

The debate over the bill on Thursday ended in a total 29-20 vote. Republican state Sen. Phil Berger posted to Twitter that it was the longest debate a bill has seen in the last decade.

Many protesters were heard outside the Senate chamber screaming, “Abortion rights now,” and “Shame!” the article said.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he would veto the bill. The New York Times said Cooper “urged residents to help uphold his veto by pressuring four Republicans who had campaigned to protect women’s reproductive health to break from their party.”

The GOP majority can almost guarantee the governor’s veto will be overridden.

According to CBS News, Republican Sen. Joyce Krawiec said, “Many of us who have worked for decades to save unborn babies for the sanctity of human life; we saw it as an opportunity to put forth a very pro-life, pro-woman legislation.”

“This is a pro-life plan, not an abortion ban,” she added.

The 46-page bill explains that abortion will be reduced to 12 weeks. There will also be new laws making abortions at 20 weeks available in circumstances of rape or incest and 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies that can be diagnosed in the baby during pregnancy. The exception for endangerment of the mother remains.

“GOP lawmakers also are promoting at least $160 million for such services as maternal health, adoption care, contraceptive services and paid leave for teachers and state employees after the birth of a child,” per AP.

The controversial bill will be effective beginning July 1.