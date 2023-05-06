High school soccer: Golden penalty kick helps Ogden survive revenge match over Judge Memorial in 3A playoffs

Todd Scott and his team remembered the pain of watching Judge Memorial celebrate on their own field just a year ago.

That spring of 2022 saw the No. 5 Bulldogs take down No. 4 Ogden boys soccer in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament, 2-1 in overtime, and Judge’s players stormed the field at the Ogden Community Sports Complex in front of a large and disappointed Tiger crowd.

“My boys were foaming at the mouth to play them again and get revenge from last year,” Scott said.

The Tigers, No. 1 in the 3A state tournament this season, faced a situation eerily similar on Saturday afternoon, hosting No. 8 Judge Memorial at the Complex in yet another 3A state quarterfinal matchup. And once again, it went to overtime.

After that, Ogden chose to change its fate.

Heading into overtime tied 2-2, sophomore striker Gerardo Esquivel drew contact inside the goal box in the 83rd minute to earn a penalty kick, and he wound up slowly and buried it past Judge’s star goalkeeper to lift the Tigers past the Bulldogs, 3-2, and advance to the 3A semifinals next Wednesday.

“It’s deja vu from last year,” Scott said. “It was overtime, and we came through and finished it.”

Owing to the bitterness of last year’s playoff match and the talent of both squads, the game was tense, feisty, and almost overly aggressive throughout. Multiple yellow cards were given, and a red card even went out in the overtime period. Almost all of the cards were in response to verbal altercations, Scott noted.

“These playoffs, nothing’s given,” Scott said. “No one cares about ranking. It’s one of those ‘do or die’ situations, but my boys are resilient and finished it.”

Despite a back-and-forth matchup, the Tigers never trailed, thanks to an own goal in 3rd minute by Judge Memorial inadvertently off of senior forward Luke Hartung. Hartung redeemed himself with a goal in the 25th minute off an assist by junior forward Nahuel Batalla.

Junior midfielder Ben Points put Ogden back on top just five minutes later with a penalty kick, and the Tigers took the 2-1 lead into the half.

The second half was dominated possession-wise by the Tigers, who endlessly pressured the Bulldogs’ back line. Judge Memorial senior goalie Kolby “Fish” Sessions was well up to the task, and despite numerous shots on goal by the Tigers, hardly a single one didn’t have him squarely in front of it.

“Fish is a stud,” Scott said. “He’s one of the best keepers (in the state), definitely for 3A.”

Following a series of saves by Sessions in the first nine minutes of the second half, Judge went on the offensive. A botched attempt at securing the ball by Ogden’s goalie was an offsides call away from tying the game in the 50th minute, but Batalla made up for it just two minutes later with a game-tying goal, while Judge’s defense continued to suffocate every Ogden opportunity.

Continued chippy play eventually led to a red card for Judge just minutes into the overtime period. Eventually, Ogden turned the heat back on a pushed the issue into Judge’s back line again, leading to the foul on Esquivel.

After Esquivel nailed the golden goal, he ran to the sideline, tearing his jersey off in celebration right as rain began to fall in the stadium.

The Tigers will be at Zions Bank Stadium on Wednesday for the semifinals against No. 4 Morgan.

