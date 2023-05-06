Here are the stars performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert — and the ones who declined

The celebration of King Charles III’s coronation is officially underway. Charles, 74, was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday — the oldest monarch to ever take the British throne, the Deseret News reported.

On Sunday, the celebration continues with a star-studded coronation concert. Here’s a look at who is performing at the big event — and who declined.

Who is performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert?

Several artists will perform at a coronation concert Sunday night in honor of King Charles III. Some of the main acts include:



Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel: While most performers have been tightlipped about what they are singing at the big event, Bocelli has said Charles and Camilla requested that he and Terfel perform a duet of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a song he told People magazine is “a true tribute to solidarity.”

Take That : The group will be reuniting for the first time since 2019 for the coronation, per Marie Claire.

: The group will be reuniting for the first time since 2019 for the coronation, per Marie Claire. Lionel Richie : Richie, a longtime “American Idol” judge, will skip out on the show Sunday night to perform at the concert, the Deseret News reported. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and to be a part of it is everything,” he recently told Sky News,

: Richie, a longtime “American Idol” judge, will skip out on the show Sunday night to perform at the concert, the Deseret News reported. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and to be a part of it is everything,” he recently told Sky News, Katy Perry : “American Idol” judge Katy Perry is also skipping out on the show to perform at the coronation concert. Perry told Extra that it’s an “honor” to perform at the concert — and that she’s looking forward to staying at Windsor Castle.

: “American Idol” judge Katy Perry is also skipping out on the show to perform at the coronation concert. Perry told Extra that it’s an “honor” to perform at the concert — and that she’s looking forward to staying at Windsor Castle. Zak Abel : A last-minute addition, singer-songwriter Zak Abel is taking the place of Freya Ridings, who had to unexpectedly pull out of the concert due to illness, Metro reported.

: A last-minute addition, singer-songwriter Zak Abel is taking the place of Freya Ridings, who had to unexpectedly pull out of the concert due to illness, Metro reported. Nicole Scherzinger and Lang Lang: Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, accompanied by renowned pianist Lang Lang, will perform a track from “Mulan,” The Telegraph reported.

Other acts recently announced for the concert include Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, Variety reported.

“Downton Abbey” star Hugh Bonneville will host.

Who declined to perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert?

The following acts reportedly declined the invitation to perform at the concert:



Ed Sheeran : Ed Sheeran — who recently won a copyright infringement trial over his song “Thinking Out Loud” in a Manhattan federal court — declined due to scheduling issues, per Forbes.

: Ed Sheeran — who recently won a copyright infringement trial over his song “Thinking Out Loud” in a Manhattan federal court — declined due to scheduling issues, per Forbes. Adele : Although Adele was at the top of King Charles III’s list, the singer declined the invitation, OK Magazine reported.

: Although Adele was at the top of King Charles III’s list, the singer declined the invitation, OK Magazine reported. Elton John : Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were guests at his wedding, Sir Elton John declined the invitation due to scheduling conflicts, per Rolling Stone.

: Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were guests at his wedding, Sir Elton John declined the invitation due to scheduling conflicts, per Rolling Stone. Harry Styles : Harry Styles, who is in the middle of a tour, also turned down the invite, the Independent reported.

: Harry Styles, who is in the middle of a tour, also turned down the invite, the Independent reported. The Spice Girls: The Spice Girls shut down rumors of a reunion at the coronation, stating that they wouldn’t have enough time to rehearse beforehand, according to Forbes.

How to watch King Charles III’s coronation concert

The concert airs Sunday at 8 p.m. BST — 1 p.m. MDT — and will be available to watch via BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sound and BBC Radio 2, according to Billboard.