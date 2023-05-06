Facebook Twitter
LeBron James’ son will play college basketball in the Pac-12

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

AP

The son of NBA legend LeBron James will play college basketball in the Pac-12 Conference.

On Saturday afternoon, LeBron James Jr., who goes by “Bronny,” announced on social media that he has committed to play for the USC Trojans beginning this fall.

Bronny James has been closely watched for many years, especially as his dad has declared that he would like to play with his son in the NBA someday.

The younger James is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. He wasn’t considered a top recruit early in his high school years, but he developed into a McDonald’s High School All-American as a senior at Sierra Canyon High in California this year.

He is ranked as the 26th-best prospect in the country in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports.

It was widely assumed that Bronny James would commit to a school that is contracted with Nike given his dad’s longstanding relationship with the company, and schools such as Oregon, Ohio State and Memphis were thought to be in contention for James Jr. given their affiliations with Nike (Bronny James has also signed an NIL deal with the company).

That said, USC has been seen as the frontrunner in recent weeks.

With USC being in the Pac-12, it is likely that Bronny James will face the Utah Runnin’ Utes twice as a freshman, once at home and once on the road, as each team in the conference plays 20 games versus conference opponents.

Last season, USC finished with a 22-11 record and made the NCAA Tournament, where it lost in the first round to Michigan State.

