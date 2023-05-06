Facebook Twitter
Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

Utah men’s tennis: Utes beat Old Dominion in NCAA tournament first round

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah men’s tennis: Utes beat Old Dominion in NCAA tournament first round
Utah’s Franco&nbsp;Capalbo hits the ball

Utah’s Franco Capalbo competes against Old Dominion in the NCAA tournament on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Utah Athletics

Utah men’s tennis continued its successful season, beating Old Dominion 4-1 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Utes, which won a share of the Pac-12 championship for the first time in school history this season, entered the tournament with a 23-5 record.

Old Dominion, the No. 64 seed in the NCAA tournament, won the doubles point, but No. 17-seeded Utah won all of the singles matches to pick up the 3-1 first-round win.

Utah’s Francisco Bastias beat Old Dominion’s Cosme Rolland De Ravel 6-1, 6-1; Franco Capalbo defeated Francois Le Tallec 6-4, 6-0; Geronimo Espin Busleiman beat Younes Lalamiand 6-2, 6-4 and Patrik Trhac secured the first-round win with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nicola Vidal.

The Utes will take on North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at 12 p.m. MDT.

Related

Next Up In Sports
High school soccer: Golden penalty kick helps Ogden survive revenge match over Judge Memorial in 3A playoffs
LeBron James’ son will play college basketball in the Pac-12
What can be learned about transfer portal (and NIL) from Kody Epps’ flip-flop?
Forte, the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, scratched from race 10 hours prior
The interesting thing Will Hardy said of his rookies heading into offseason
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?