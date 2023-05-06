Utah men’s tennis: Utes beat Old Dominion in NCAA tournament first round

Utah men’s tennis continued its successful season, beating Old Dominion 4-1 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Utes, which won a share of the Pac-12 championship for the first time in school history this season, entered the tournament with a 23-5 record.

Old Dominion, the No. 64 seed in the NCAA tournament, won the doubles point, but No. 17-seeded Utah won all of the singles matches to pick up the 3-1 first-round win.

Utah’s Francisco Bastias beat Old Dominion’s Cosme Rolland De Ravel 6-1, 6-1; Franco Capalbo defeated Francois Le Tallec 6-4, 6-0; Geronimo Espin Busleiman beat Younes Lalamiand 6-2, 6-4 and Patrik Trhac secured the first-round win with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nicola Vidal.

The Utes will take on North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at 12 p.m. MDT.