Utah men’s tennis falls in NCAA Tournament to North Carolina

The 17th-ranked Utah Utes men’s tennis team’s great season came to an end Sunday with a 4-0 loss to the 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels, who hosted the match in Chapel Hill, were in control the whole way, as they claimed the doubles point and then the first three singles points to claim the win.

None of those first matches went to a third set.

The Utes, who finished the regular season with a share of the Pac-12 championship, finished the season with a 24-6 record, their best mark in at least the last 25 years.