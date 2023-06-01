Utah men’s basketball was in the running for RayJ Dennis. He’s headed to the Big 12 instead

RayJ Dennis will continue his college basketball career at Baylor.

The former Boise State player and Toledo star — Dennis is the reigning MAC Player of the Year — announced Thursday morning that he is transferring to Baylor, choosing the Bears over other finalists in Illinois, Michigan and Utah.

One of, if not the best guard left in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment — per ESPN’s Jeff Borzelo — Dennis is expected to contend immediately for a starting spot at Baylor, alongside former VCU guard Jayden Nunn and top-10 recruit Ja’Kobe Walter.

“It was all about the fit and how good of a job Coach (Scott) Drew does with his guards,” Dennis told ESPN about his decision to transfer to Baylor. “How good of people they are, as well.”

Dennis began his collegiate career in Boise but really burst onto the national scene upon his transfer to Toledo.

This past season — his senior season — Dennis averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game and led Toledo to a 27-8 record and the MAC regular-season championship.

Of note, Dennis scored in double figures every game last season.

The addition of Dennis would have been a boon for the Runnin’ Utes, who’ve attempted to remake their roster this offseason after finishing 17-15 overall and 10-10 in conference play in 2022-23.

Utah has had some success on that front, though, adding four transfers in Hunter Erickson (BYU), Lawson Lovering (Colorado), Cole Bajema (Washington) and Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech), plus securing the signature of former BYU signee Jake Wahlin.

