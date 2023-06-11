5 beaches to visit in the West

Going to the beach can be one of the most enriching and relaxing experiences in the world, depending on the beach. It’s that time of year to pack up the sunscreen, the boogie board and sun hats and head to the beach.

Here are 5 beaches to visit on the West Coast:

Sea lions bask in the sun on the cliffs at La Jolla Cove, San Diego, on March 2, 2020. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

1. La Jolla Beach | San Diego, California

La Jolla Beach features “picture-perfect gold-sand beach sandwiched between sandstone cliffs and fronted by a deep blue bay,” according to Planetware. It’s a great place to kayak and snorkel, and the beaches are perfect for families because the current is not powerful. You can also observe the sea lions that sunbathe on the cliffs at La Jolla Cove. There’s not a ton of open space, so I would recommend getting there early if you can.

The sun sets over Newport Beach, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2021. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

2. Newport Beach | Newport, California

Newport Beach is a beautiful and easy to access beach. It’s a great place to surf, kayak, paddleboard, build sand castles or just relax. It’s an active community “with long stretches of boardwalks, bike routes, and trails” in the area, according to Visit Newport Beach. I love that it’s easy to get to restaurants or shops from the beach, and it feels safe and family-friendly. The way the city is structured, it makes it easy to get a hotel stay for an affordable price that is within walking distance of the beach.

Palm trees and wildflowers sway in the wind near El Matador State Beach on May 2, 2023. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

3. El Matador State Beach | Malibu, California

El Matador is smaller than other SoCal beaches, but Time Out claims “it is far and away SoCal’s most beautiful beach.” You get there by a steep staircase where you can get staggering views of the craggy cliffs. There are rocks in the water, so it’s mostly a beach to take a stroll and look in awe at the beauty of the area. And if you’re wanting a more classic beach day, Malibu Beach is nearby.

Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Formed by lava flows from the Blue Mountains and Columbia Basin, it is a popular tourist attraction towering 235 feet and is home to the state’s largest Tufted Puffin colony. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

4. Cannon Beach | Cannon Beach, Oregon

If you’re looking for a more picturesque stop, rather than a place to sit and soak in the sun, Cannon Beach is the beach for you. The characteristic 235-foot tall Haystack Rock is a major focal point that provides the skyline, and it’s “one of the most photographed places in Oregon” for a reason, Travel + Leisure indicates.

Staggering sea stacks dot the skyline at Ruby Beach, Washington, on May 28, 2021. The rock faces offer a great place to do tide pooling to find sea anemones and other ocean critters. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

5. Ruby Beach | Olympic, Washington

For another chilly but beautiful beach stop, Ruby Beach provides giant floating driftwood and staggering sea stacks. If you’re into exploring nature, it’s a great spot for tide pooling — walking around the shore to see creatures that become exposed and accessible during low tide. It’s a couple hours’ drive from Seattle and is located within Olympic National Park, which has incredible hiking experiences and a unique rain forest.