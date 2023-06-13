Utah State football: Former Utah Ute, Fresno State Bulldog Jordan Wilmore entering transfer portal

Jordan Wilmore is looking for a new home, once again.

The former Utah Ute and Fresno State Bulldog announced on social media Monday night that he will transfer for the third time in his collegiate career, saying goodbye to the Utah State Aggies.

As of Tuesday morning, Wilmore was still listed on Utah State’s official 2023 football roster, but will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

A four-star recruit coming out of Lawndale High in 2018, the 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back was once viewed as a future star for Utah, with 247 Sports’ recruiting analyst Blair Angulo projecting him as a late-round pick in the NFL draft.

“Stocky build with powerful lower body,” Angulo wrote. “Strong at 200 pounds and could add some bulk at next level. Patient runner with burst. Vision to allow lanes to develop, agility to turn up field at perfect moments. Good lateral quickness, stays low through traffic and has the speed to run past linebackers.

“Lacks ideal height, but durable ball carrier with strength to handle work load. Could improve straight-line pace. Potential to be an all-conference performer in college and future day three selection in the NFL draft.”

Wilmore made a good impression early in his career with the Utes, getting significant praise from none other than Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as a true freshman in 2019.

“Jordan Wilmore … very impressed with that kid,” Whittingham told the Deseret News. “…He’s going to be a good one.”

With the emergence of now-deceased Utah running back Ty Jordan, Wilmore elected to transfer from Utah in the winter of 2020, landing at Fresno State, where he played one season, somewhat sparingly, playing behind established runners in Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims.

From there, Wilmore returned to the state of Utah, only to Utah State, where it was expected or hoped that he could push Aggie running backs like Calvin Tyler Jr. and John Gentry.

“We felt like we needed more opportunity in that room to maybe play by committee a little bit,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson told the Deseret News last August. “Wilmore comes in having played on some Power Five rosters. People in the state are familiar with him. At one point he was listed as the starter at Utah, at least for a game or two.

“Some staff changes at the place he was at (Fresno State) made him available to us and we felt like he could challenge some of the guys in the room.”

Wilmore played sparingly in his one season with the Aggies, carrying the ball just 13 times for 36 yards in 2022.

In his career, Wilmore has rushed for 361 yards — 248 of which came with the Utes — and two touchdowns.

