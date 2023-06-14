The same NFL draft expert who likes BYU’s Kedon Slovis had this to say about Utah’s Cam Rising

Last Friday, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy took to Twitter to share a positive scouting report on new BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis.

In the days since, Nagy has highlighted a few different players in college football in a similar manner, and on Wednesday it was Utah quarterback Cam Rising’s turn.

Nagy began by writing, “Our @Utah_Football followers know how much @seniorbowl buys into Utah QB Cam Rising’s grittiness—that’s been made clear in posts over past two years.”

Then he went on to write that, “More importantly, NFL scouts appreciate what @crising7 is made of, too.”

Nagy noted that last fall, “most” NFL teams had a mid or late-Day 3 grade on Rising, meaning rounds 4-7 of the draft, “so odds are he would’ve been selected if he entered 2023 draft after back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances

Rising is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2023 Rose Bowl, but Nagy wrote, “NFL evaluators value “gamer” type backups who are resourceful enough to make things happen off-script & amid chaos and @crising7 has proven he can be that guy.”

Nagy feels that the fact Utah was able to keep offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig this offseason despite interest from Notre Dame “was one of most overlooked W’s in CFB this offseason and Rising can only benefit from another year in same system.”

Nagy concluded, “Looking forward to connecting with Cam again for second straight summer at Manning Passing Academy next week.”

Manning Passing Academy will be held for junior high and high school quarterbacks June 22-25 at Nicholls State University in Louisiana, and Rising will be a counselor at the camp for the second consecutive year alongside some of the best signal callers in college football.