Volkswagen is bringing back its groovy bus — but now it’s electric

Ready for a modern twist on a groovy throwback?

The new 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz will feature the nostalgia of the original hippie dream bus with a bit of an upgrade — it’s electric. How better to embody true hippie nature than by upgrading an old classic to an EV?

First debuting in Europe in 2022, a smaller version of the bus was available with five seats. This summer, the three-row, seven-seat version will debut in North America, reported Forbes Wheels.

On Friday, the world premiere for the three-row version was livestreamed on YouTube from Huntington Beach, California — the home of the original bus — and commemorated the company’s first International Volkswagen Bus Day.

The first-ever International Volkswagen Bus Day

The date, June 2, was specifically chosen to commemorate the original bus, type two, said Pablo Di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, at the event.

“Today we pass the torch onto the next generation. The ID. Buzz is the modern version of the Micro — reimagined for the electric future. Practical, sustainable and packaged in a fun way of the modern Volkswagen,” he told the crowd.

The company announced it is already looking for new ways to innovate and is working to be net-carbon-neutral by 2050. He also stated that the company has a goal to comply with the upcoming mandate to exclusively sell electric vehicles in the United States by 2035.

What else can customers look forward to from the company? A Volkswagen camper is in the future, the company announced.

When will the Volkswagen ID. Buzz be available?

If you want to get your own electric bus, the company will start to take reservations soon, although an official date hasn’t been released yet, Volkswagen has said. Otherwise, first glimpses at the models are expected to roll on U.S. streets in 2023, as 2024 models.

How much will the Volkswagen ID. Buzz cost?

When the smaller version of the bus was released in Europe, the price started at $68,000, reported Forbes. Pricing for the larger version hasn’t been released yet but should come out at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

What will the Volkwagen ID. Buzz range be?

The electric bus range is expected to be around 260 miles, since it holds the same battery platform as Volkswagen’s upcoming ID.7 electric sedan model, per Forbes.

What colors does the Volkswagen ID. Buzz come in?

Forbes reported the North American version will have more color options compared to the European version. Cabana Blue, Metro Silver and Indium Grey will be added to the color line-up with the European colors of Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow and Mahi Green.