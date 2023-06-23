Certain frozen fruit products recalled at stores like Walmart, Target and Whole Foods

A voluntary frozen fruit recall is impacting bags of frozen fruit sold at stores like Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and Associated Wholesale Grocers.

The recall was issued for “specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple” due to a potential contamination with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes (this bacterium can be associated with the illness listeria). The press release said “to date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.”

Here’s a look at what products are being recalled, how to know which products were affected by this voluntary recall and what listeria is.

What frozen fruit products were recalled?

Walmart:



Great Value Mixed Fruit.

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries.

Great Value Mango Chunks.

Dates affected: Jan. 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023.

States affected: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV and WY.

Whole Foods:



365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley.

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks.

365 Pineapple Chunks.

365 Organic Whole Strawberries.

365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas.

365 Organic Blackberries.

Dates affected: Nov. 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023.

States affected: Stores in the U.S.

Trader Joe’s:



Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend.

Dates affected: March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023.

States affected: Select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT and WI.

Target:



Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend.

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries.

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend.

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend.

Good & Gather Mango Chunks.

Good & Gather Blueberries.

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend.

Dates affected: Oct. 14, 2022m to May 22, 2023.

States affected: Target stores nationwide.

Aldi:



Season’s Choice Tropical Blend.

Dates affected: Oct. 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

States affected: Select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV.

Associated Wholesale Grocers:



Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened.

Dates affected: April 5, 2023, to May 4, 2023.

States affected: KS, MO, NE and OK.

How to know if frozen fruit you bought was impacted

Lot numbers and best by dates for frozen fruit impacted by this voluntary recall are given in the press release.

“Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best by dates are not affected by this recall,” the press release said.

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that is sometimes found in soil, water and other moist environments. According to the Food and Drug Administration, this bacterium “is generally transmitted when food is harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported or stored in environments contaminated with L. monocytogenes,”

If a person contracts listeria, the illness associated with the bacterium, they can have symptoms like fever, nausea or vomiting, per the FDA. More severe symptoms can include loss of balance, convulsions and others. Listeria can sometimes be fatal “for the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised.”