Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2023.

Taylor Swift has dominated social media feeds for many Americans the last couple months as she embarks on her first tour since 2018.

Among those in attendance at her shows have been multiple celebrities and famous faces. Here are some of the most memorable reactions and social media posts from fans spotting the celebrities, as well as from the celebrities themselves.

Travis Kelce

Kelce’s attendance at Swift’s July 8 Kansas City show will go down in pop culture history. He brought a friendship bracelet to give to the musical artist with his phone number but never got the chance to give it to her. Luckily for the football star, he got connected with her shortly after making his romantic interest public. The pair have been dating publicly since September.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift following the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore on Jan. 28, 2024. The Chiefs won 17-10. | Julio Cortez, File, Associated Press

He attended another show on her tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November.

Katy Perry

Though Katy Perry and Swift had an iconic feud in 2014 — a falling out that was highlighted in Swift’s music video for “Bad Blood” — the pair are now publicly friends. Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019 and this week, she attended Swift’s first night in Sydney, Australia. She even shared a reaction video to the fiery live “Bad Blood” performance on Instagram.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attended one of Swift’s shows in the nation’s capital in May. He posted a photo on Instagram saying how it’s “no secret” he is a Swiftie and said the tour was excellent for Sweden’s economy. Kristersson was the first major world leader spotted at one of the shows.

Drew Barrymore

The actress and talk show host shared an Instagram post expressing gratitude for the experience she had watching Swift perform in New Jersey on May 28.

“I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK. I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives,” Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post.

Ice Spice

Rapper Ice Spice joined Swift onstage at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium to perform their newly released remix of “Karma.” During the Friday show, they also released a music video for the song that the duo collaborated on.

“She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,’” Swift said in a Spotify audio clip, per People.

Emma Stone

The actress was spotted by a fan rocking out to “Love Story” at the Glendale, Arizona, show.

Paul Rudd

The Marvel star was spotted by a fan sporting Swift’s characteristic No. 13 on his hand at the New Jersey show. One fan took a video of Rudd accepting a friendship bracelet, which has gone viral on TikTok since.

Billy Joel

Musical artist Billy Joel, along with his wife and two daughters, got the backstage pass and got a photo with Swift at one of her Tampa, Florida, performances.

“Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show! #swifties #taylorswift #theerastour,” Joel wrote in an Instagram post.

Marcus Mumford

The Mumford and Sons musical artist joined Swift onstage during the Night 2 performance in Las Vegas to perform “Cowboy Like Me.”

Before bringing Mumford on stage, Swift explained that Mumford let her use his home studio to record her “Evermore” album during the COVID-19 pandemic, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“First of all I’m so excited that he’s saving us, because, without this trip, we couldn’t have recorded — five or six of the songs on ‘evermore’ came from me getting in a car, driving six hours out into the country, past thousands of beautiful sheep, to Marcus Mumford’s beautiful house where he has a studio. So, I got to do this,” she said during the show, per ET.

Mariska Hargitay

The “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star first attended one of The Eras Tour shows in Nashville, confusing some of Swift’s younger fans who aren’t familiar with the show. Swift has said that she’s a huge fan of the show and Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson — so much so that she named one of her cats after her.

“I thought Olivia Benson was the cat?” a TikTok user asked in the viral TikTok video.

Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets quarterback is a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” and was spotted dancing to “Style” during one of her performances at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, per a video TMZ shared.

FlavorFlav

Rapper and reality star FlavorFlav was spotted sporting all red and a stack of friendship bracelets at the show.

Jessica Chastain

The actress attended Swift’s show in Mexico City and posted a picture with the star after the show.

“Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content 🥰 thank you for organizing it @chapulo7,” she wrote.

