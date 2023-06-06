‘Heartbeat of the city’ brings farmers and businesses together

When Jorge Fierro started selling “De La Olla” pinto beans at the Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers Market 25 years ago, he was one of just a couple dozen vendors.

This summer, he is one of more than 200 sellers helping to make up the largest farmers market in Utah.

“The way that it has grown is incredible,” Fierro said. “Back in the day, it was just a way to make extra cash for the holidays. … Now, some of us live off of it and see it as an economic tool to launch businesses.”

The market returned for its 32nd season on Saturday at Pioneer Park, 50 W. 300 South in Salt Lake City. It will run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly through Oct. 21.

“This is one of Salt Lake's institutions that connects all of us, and that is evidenced by all the folks that are here today and are here each week,” said Dee Brewer, executive director of Downtown Alliance, at an event launching the market on Saturday.

Brewer expects to see around 10,000 visitors at the market each week. This is the second year that the market will be at full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a reduced number of vendors in 2020 and 2021.

Brewer said the market connects Salt Lake City with rural Utah farmers, as well as helping to launch businesses for Utah entrepreneurs.

“Our roots are intertwined,” Brewer said. “We're successful together.”

Visitors walk during the reopening of the Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The market has been instrumental to Fierro's business. After growing up in Mexico and coming to the United States, Fierro wanted to share the authentic cuisine he grew up with and represent the diverse, unique options from different regions in Mexico.

Today, he sells around 35 products under the brand “Rico” in grocery stores across northern and central Utah, including Whole Foods, Harmons, Smith’s and Fresh Market. He also distributes frozen burritos to nine states.

But Fierro still does most of his marketing at the farmers market. He called market attendees his "guinea pigs." He likes to try out new products with customers, see if they do well and then launch those products in stores.

“These are my roots right here,” Fierro said, gesturing around the park.

Like Fierro’s brand, several restaurants and businesses have gotten their start at the downtown farmers market before establishing brick-and-mortar locations, including Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade and Laziz Kitchen.

Products at the market have to be made or grown in Utah, or marketed by a Utah company, Fierro said. Products at the market on Saturday ranged from freshly churned butter and baked goods to kombucha, raw honey and empanadas.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during the reopening of the Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall encouraged locals to support their local economy by attending the market, calling herself an "avid farmers market shopper."

“We know that when we spend our money with these vendors, the majority of that dollar stays here in our local economy,” Mendenhall said. “It helps our neighbors and builds our community.”

She pointed out that meeting the people who produce the food helps build a sense of community and helps launch new businesses. She said 92% of the business licenses issued in Salt Lake City go to small businesses, where there are 50 or fewer employees.

“This is not just the bread and butter of who Salt Lake City is — It’s the heartbeat of the city,” Mendenhall said. “This is our Salt Lake culture. … This is what a healthy, vibrant capital city market looks like.”