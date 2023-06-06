After two months away from church assignments because of “some serious health challenges,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is returning to his ministry as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Holland, 82, did not attend the church’s annual general conference April 1-2 because he and his wife, Sister Pat Holland, had COVID-19. Days later, the church announced he would step away from church assignments and meetings for two months.

He underwent dialysis treatments for a kidney condition.

Elder Holland announced his return to apostolic assignments on his official Twitter account.

After having been away from church assignments for several weeks due to some serious health challenges, I am pleased to begin slowly returning to work, he said. Pat and I have been touched by the cards, notes, thoughts, and especially by the prayers you have offered in our behalf. Your sweet gestures during this demanding time have reminded us that God watches over us, that we can always trust in him, and that he very often answers our prayers through other people.



On days when we feel we have been pushed to our limit, we are reminded that we won’t be pushed beyond our faith. The old adage is, ‘man’s extremity is God’s opportunity.’ We won’t discover just how much strength we do have until it is tested, refined and tested again.



Often — perhaps usually — it is the difficult, demanding times of our lives that are the growth periods — the defining periods. They are the ones that take us from who we are now to who we are meant to be.

On June 24, Elder Holland will have served in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for 29 years. Apostles in the Church of Jesus Christ often travel widely, ministering to Latter-day Saints and others globally and carrying out extensive organizational and administrative duties.

