Anderson Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (wearing yellow) and Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty go up for a header

Real Salt Lake midfielder Emeka Eneli (25) and Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (7) go up for a header while Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) looks on during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

The victory extends Real Salt Lake’s club-record unbeaten streak on the road in all competitions to 10. It is the longest unbeaten road run since an 11-match streak by the Portland Timbers spanning the 2012-13 seasons.

Real Salt Lake (8-7-6) improves to 2-5-3 all-time on the road against Toronto (3-8-10). Toronto falls to 3-2-6 at home this season. Toronto has surrendered only four goals in 10 home matches with RSL.

Julio scored the winner unassisted. It was his second netter of the campaign.

Zac MacMath saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake. Greg Ranjitsingh had five saves in his third start this season for Toronto.

Toronto has dropped a league-high 17 points from winning positions this season.

Toronto travels to play Orlando City on Tuesday. Real Salt Lake returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday.

