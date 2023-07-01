Church of Jesus ChristFaithLatter-day Saint pilot calls rare statewide air refueling flyover a ‘career highlight’See photos of the event, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of air refueling for the U.S. Air ForcePublished: July 1, 2023, 5:53 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareThe Utah Air National Guard KC-135 and two F-35s from Hill AFB fly over the Utah State Capitol as part of a statewide flyover celebrating a century of refueling during Operation Centennial Contact on June 27, 2023. | Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez, 151st Air Refueling Wing By Church News