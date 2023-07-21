Live coverage: What George Kliavkoff is saying at Pac-12 football media day

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will kick off the league’s football media day Friday with his opening remarks and media Q&A.

Media day festivities will start at 9 a.m. MDT with Kliavkoff’s address. The first team on the podium after Kliavkoff’s Q&A is Utah, with the Utes’ Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising and Cole Bishop talking to the media at 9:45 a.m.

Follow along for live coverage of what Kliavkoff tells the assembled media:

What George Kliavkoff and Mark Harlan said during Pac-12 football media day

Kliavkoff was asked if there are other schools out there that can come into the Pac-12 and have similar success that Utah has had (after 12 years). He gave a succinct: "Yes." — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Harlan said Utah's "words and actions speak for themselves" in regard to whether the Utes are even considering overtures from Big 12. https://t.co/snSqJEEUvr — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Harlan on shooting down rumors that four corners schools are considering Big 12: "We are proud members of this conference." — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Utah AD Mark Harlan on the stage now with Merton Hanks and George K. Harlan was asked if the 'Pac-12 in trouble' narrative has affected recruiting. He said it hasn't. "Reality is the narrative doesn't mean much." — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff said they are not announcing a Pac-12 media rights deal today "on purpose" because they want the focus to be on Pac-12 football. — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff: "What we're seeing is the longer we wait for the media deal, the better our options get. ... But short term, it may have provided some hiccups." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff on how the media rights deal "hiccups" and delays have affected personnel: "Our recruiting has never been stronger." Discounts notion that Pac-12 reputation has taken a hit. — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff on why he hasn't spoken before today to address the endless reports of the league's pending demise, says "We decided to take the high road." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff on schools possibly getting poached by the Big 12: "It's not a concern." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff says he continues to discount rumors that the Pac-12 is in trouble and could collapse "because I know the truth." Says there are no concerns over Big 12 poaching some Pac-12 teams. — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Kliavkoff: "The longer we wait for a media (rights) deal, the better our options get." — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff: "Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board and the conference than getting an expeditious one."



Kliavkoff said the order of operations for possible expansion remains: media deal first, then expansion. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 21, 2023

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff says this is the "most highly anticipated" Pac-12 football media day ever (for obvious reasons). Alludes to the Pac-12 media rights deal being unresolved. — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023

Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff: “I think it's fair to say that this is the most highly anticipated hype for football media day in recent times” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2023