Live coverage: What George Kliavkoff is saying at Pac-12 football media day

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will kick off the league’s football media day Friday with his opening remarks and media Q&A.
Media day festivities will start at 9 a.m. MDT with Kliavkoff’s address. The first team on the podium after Kliavkoff’s Q&A is Utah, with the Utes’ Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising and Cole Bishop talking to the media at 9:45 a.m.
Follow along for live coverage of what Kliavkoff tells the assembled media:
What George Kliavkoff and Mark Harlan said during Pac-12 football media day
Kliavkoff was asked if there are other schools out there that can come into the Pac-12 and have similar success that Utah has had (after 12 years). He gave a succinct: "Yes."— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Harlan said Utah's "words and actions speak for themselves" in regard to whether the Utes are even considering overtures from Big 12. https://t.co/snSqJEEUvr— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Harlan on shooting down rumors that four corners schools are considering Big 12: "We are proud members of this conference."— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Utah AD Mark Harlan on the stage now with Merton Hanks and George K. Harlan was asked if the 'Pac-12 in trouble' narrative has affected recruiting. He said it hasn't. "Reality is the narrative doesn't mean much."— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Kliavkoff said they are not announcing a Pac-12 media rights deal today "on purpose" because they want the focus to be on Pac-12 football.— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Kliavkoff on how the media rights deal "hiccups" and delays have affected personnel: "Our recruiting has never been stronger." Discounts notion that Pac-12 reputation has taken a hit.— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Kliavkoff on why he hasn't spoken before today to address the endless reports of the league's pending demise, says "We decided to take the high road."— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 21, 2023
Kliavkoff says he continues to discount rumors that the Pac-12 is in trouble and could collapse "because I know the truth." Says there are no concerns over Big 12 poaching some Pac-12 teams.— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff: "Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board and the conference than getting an expeditious one."— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 21, 2023
Kliavkoff said the order of operations for possible expansion remains: media deal first, then expansion.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff says this is the "most highly anticipated" Pac-12 football media day ever (for obvious reasons). Alludes to the Pac-12 media rights deal being unresolved.— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023
Kliavkoff says he will discuss the media rights situation in a bit and then get it back to football. pic.twitter.com/MAUy1jSXOz— Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) July 21, 2023