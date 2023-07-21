Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 21, 2023 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

Live coverage: What George Kliavkoff is saying at Pac-12 football media day

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Live coverage: What George Kliavkoff is saying at Pac-12 football media day
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Lucas Peltier, Associated Press

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will kick off the league’s football media day Friday with his opening remarks and media Q&A.

Media day festivities will start at 9 a.m. MDT with Kliavkoff’s address. The first team on the podium after Kliavkoff’s Q&A is Utah, with the Utes’ Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising and Cole Bishop talking to the media at 9:45 a.m.

Follow along for live coverage of what Kliavkoff tells the assembled media:

Related

What George Kliavkoff and Mark Harlan said during Pac-12 football media day

Next Up In U of U sports
What Florida coach Billy Napier said about the Utes and playing at elevation
Everything you need to know about Friday’s Pac-12 football media day, including how to watch it
Here’s where Utah is predicted to finish in the Pac-12 this season
Good news, bad news for Pac-12 football
Pac-12 media day could really use TV deal announcement, but will it come?
Utes land impressive Pac-12 preseason haul, with 1 notable omission