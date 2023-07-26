Facebook Twitter
Reports: Colorado discussing possibility of move from Pac-12 to Big 12

University officials reportedly met Wednesday regarding ‘athletics operations,’ with another meeting scheduled for Thursday

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Pac-12 logo on the surface of Folsom Field in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado is reportedly holding meetings this week to discuss the possibility of moving from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Multiple reports indicate that Colorado may be moving closer toward seeking a return to the Big 12 Conference.

The school wrapped up a university board of trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, according to several national outlets and has another meeting scheduled for Thursday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Wednesday’s meeting was regarding “athletics operations” and included discussions about a move to the Big 12.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported that Colorado’s special board meeting on Thursday is scheduled for 3 p.m. MDT.

Thamel, who first reported the news, added that the Big 12 is holding a presidents meeting Wednesday night, where there is expected to be an update on potential expansion.

“Colorado has discussed athletics in a private session multiple times in recent months, but sources indicate the tenor of this meeting is different,” Thamel wrote.

There have been reports in recent months that Colorado, which has been a member of the Pac-12 Conference since 2011, may be considering a departure for the Big 12 and even met with the league in May.

This comes as the Pac-12 continues to work toward its next media rights deal — a process that has taken a year now, with the current TV deal expiring in 2024.

The lengthy amount of time these negotiations has taken reportedly have been a source of frustration for Colorado. When asked earlier this week about the TV deal, Buffaloes athletic director Rick George expressed frustrations about it, per Thamel.

“We are where we are,” George told ESPN. “We’ve just got to figure it out.”

Thamel reported that any potential Colorado departure from the Pac-12 would occur after the 2023-24 season, coinciding with the end of the Pac-12’s current media rights deal, though Colorado hasn’t formally applied for admission to the Big 12.

“Public applications to a league are often considered formalities, and, on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado scheduled a follow-up ‘special board meeting’ that was expected to be required to formalize any conference move,” Thamel wrote.

Colorado was an original member of the Big 12 when it formed in 1996. The Buffaloes, though, left for the Pac-12 in 2011, the same year that Utah joined from the Mountain West Conference.

During the past several months, there have been numerous reports that the Big 12 has been in talks with what’s been deemed the Four Corner schools — Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State — about joining the Big 12.

The Pac-12 is losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten next year, while the Big 12 — which officially added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston earlier this month — will see Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC next year.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, who orchestrated the deal for the conference to extend its media rights deal last fall through 3031, told reporters at Big 12 football media days earlier this month that the league has a plan for expansion, while also saying the league would be happy staying at 12.    

“We have a plan. And we have a plan for expansion. I’m not really going to address it today. Hopefully we can execute that plan sooner, rather than later,” Yormark said, as the Deseret News previously reported

He later added: “If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it.”

During the Pac-12 football media day last Friday, commissioner George Kliavkoff declined to give an update on the league’s new media rights deal, instead trying to keep the focus on what is expected to be a competitive season on the field for the conference.

“The longer we wait for our media deal, the better our options are,” Kliavkoff said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The Pac-12 has explored expansion since news broke last year about USC’s and UCLA’s departure, though Kliavkoff said the focus for the conference is to finish the media rights deal first.

“Our sequence remains unchanged. First, we will conclude our media rights deals, then our schools will sign our grant of rights, which has already been negotiated, and only then will we decide on potential expansion,” he said.

