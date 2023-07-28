The funeral for Sister Patricia Holland is today. Here’s how to watch

The funeral for Sister Patricia Terry Holland will be broadcast live on Friday at 11 a.m. from the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

The service can be viewed on churchofjesuschrist.org and the public is also invited to attend.

Sister Holland, who died July 20 at the age of 81, was a former general officer of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

She served for two years as first counselor in the church’s Young Women General Presidency.

In 2000, Sister Holland published the book “A Quiet Heart,” about responding to chaos. This book won the Association for Mormon Letters Award in 2000 for devotional literature.

The Hollands, who were high school sweethearts in St. George, Utah, married in the St. George Temple on June 7, 1963. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Born Patricia Terry on Feb. 16, 1942, to Maeser and Marilla Terry. Sister Holland grew up on a farm in Enterprise, a small pioneer-founded community in southern Utah, where everyone scratched out a living.

When she was 16, her parents moved to St. George so she would have someone to date. She became a cheerleader and met Jeff Holland. They dated and she encouraged him to serve a Latter-day Saint mission.

Sister Holland attended LDS Business College (now Ensign College) in Salt Lake City. In 2012, she received the school’s highest honor, the Distinguished Alumnus Award. She graduated from Dixie College (now known as Utah Tech University) in St. George, Utah. She studied voice and piano at Juilliard in New York City.

She and Elder Holland have three children, Matthew, Mary Alice and David; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Sister Holland authored or co-authored at least seven books. She wrote “A Quiet Heart” as a response to what she called “utter chaos.”

“I’ve had to live a life of frantic flexibility,” she wrote. “To survive, I’ve had to learn how to have a place in my heart that is very quiet and still. … A woman innately has this gift. If she can still her soul, she can become a pipeline to heaven. I would do anything to help every woman realize she doesn’t need to be perfect. She just needs to be quietly trying, and seeking the spirit of Christ, which he so freely gives.”

She also wrote “Strength and Stillness: A Message for Women,” “An Eye Single,” “Quiet Moments,” “Within Whispering Distance of Heaven: A Message for Mothers” and “God’s Covenant of Peace.”

With Elder Holland, she co-wrote “To Mothers: Carrying the Torch of Faith” and “Family, On Earth as It Is in Heaven.”

Sister Holland delivered 10 devotional talks at BYU. The final one, in January 2022, was titled “Thoughts of Peace in Times of Need.” She bore her testimony.

“I am old enough,” she said, “to bear witness of a God who thinks ‘peace’ regarding us and not ‘evil,’ of a God who will ‘hearken’ unto every single one of us in our times of need. I witness that Jesus Christ is the Only Begotten Son and the Savior of this world, and I will always, always stand as a witness of him, of his word, and of his promises wherever I am. I have lived too long, I have known too much and I have seen too much to ever doubt the truth of those things that our prophets and apostles have revealed.”

