Watch: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing begins

Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced at Idaho’s Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony Monday afternoon, which could mark a final chapter in the high-profile murder case surrounding the mother convicted of killing her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell, the spouse of Chad Daybell.

It’s likely that family of the victims will speak directly to Vallow Daybell, however it’s unclear whether she will address the court herself. Vallow Daybell remained silent for most of the trial, speaking only to her attorneys and often showing little emotion.

In May, a jury unanimously found Vallow Daybell guilty of the following:



First degree murder in the death of Tylee.

First degree murder in the death of JJ.

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft in the death of Tylee.

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft in the death of JJ.

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

in the death of Tammy Daybell. Grand theft for allegedly collecting social security benefits allocated to Tylee and JJ.

In September 2019, Vallow Daybell’s two children were murdered and buried in a shallow grave behind the Rexburg home of Chad Daybell, the man she was believed to be having an affair with and the apparent source of her fringe beliefs.

Then in October 2019, Daybell’s wife, Tammy, was killed by what investigators said was asphyxiation in her sleep, though at the time her death was ruled natural. Just two weeks later, Lori Vallow married Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.

The honeymoon didn’t last long. That December, Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed, and Tylee and JJ were declared missing. A court ordered Vallow Daybell to produce her children by Jan. 30, 2020. When she failed to comply, she was arrested in Hawaii about four weeks later.

On June 9, 2020, police executed a search warrant and found the bodies of Tylee and JJ buried in Daybell’s backyard. Tylee’s remains were so mutilated that authorities were unable to determine a cause of death. And JJ, bound by duct tape and a plastic bag, was killed by asphyxiation.

Chad Daybell was arrested that day.

Related Trial date set for Chad Daybell

Daybell is charged with three counts of conspiracy and three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Tammy Daybell, and Lori Vallow Daybell’s two children — 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

Daybell has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

Vallow Daybell is also charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the attempted shooting of her niece’s former husband, Brandon Boudreaux, and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.