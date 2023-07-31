Facebook Twitter
2 Cougars, 1 Ute named to college football player of the year watch list

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising (7) comes off the field after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

College football’s annual official award watch list season returned Monday, and the state of Utah is well-represented.

Unveiled on Monday was the watch list for the Maxwell Award, and BYU transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, BYU transfer running back Aidan Robbins and Utah quarterback Cam Rising were among the 85 names on the list.

The Maxwell Award is given to “the best player in college football.”

Slovis comes to BYU after three seasons at USC and one at Pitt. In all, he has thrown for 9,973 yards with 68 touchdowns against 33 interceptions.

Robbins, meanwhile, comes to BYU after two seasons at Louisville and one at UNLV. He has rushed for 1,062 yards on 216 carries with 10 touchdowns.

As for Rising, he began his collegiate career at Texas but did not appear in a game before transferring to Utah.

Related

In three seasons at Utah, Rising has thrown for 5,572 yards with 46 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

On Tuesday, the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be released.

The Outland Trophy is given to the nation’s best interior lineman, while the Nagurski Trophy is given to the best overall defensive player in the country.

