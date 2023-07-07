Watch: Braver Angels national convention in Gettysburg

The Braver Angels national convention is taking place this week in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The organization, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit “that attempts to ameliorate political polarization in America,” according to the Deseret News.

The Friday evening program, which begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT, will feature a discussion on “Can Media Go From the Problem to the Solution?” featuring Farah Stockman of The New York Times, Mark Sappenfield of The Christian Science Monitor, Hal Boyd of the Deseret News and Hélène Biandudi Hofer of Good Conflict. That will be followed by a discussion on “Is Congress Fixable?” with U.S. Rep Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Bill Doherty.

The Saturday morning session, which begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT, will feature remarks from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Watch a livestream of the convention below.