Friday, July 7, 2023 | 
Watch: Braver Angels national convention in Gettysburg

By Deseret News
Ian Rowe, Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt and John Wood Jr. chat at the Braver Angels National Convention at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa.

Ian Rowe, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and John Wood Jr., a Braver Angels national leader, chat at the Braver Angels National Convention at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Braver Angels national convention is taking place this week in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The organization, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit “that attempts to ameliorate political polarization in America,” according to the Deseret News.

The Friday evening program, which begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT, will feature a discussion on “Can Media Go From the Problem to the Solution?” featuring Farah Stockman of The New York Times, Mark Sappenfield of The Christian Science Monitor, Hal Boyd of the Deseret News and Hélène Biandudi Hofer of Good Conflict. That will be followed by a discussion on “Is Congress Fixable?” with U.S. Rep Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Bill Doherty.

The Saturday morning session, which begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT, will feature remarks from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Watch a livestream of the convention below.