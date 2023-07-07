Twitter sends a cease-and-desist letter to Meta. Will Musk and Zuckerberg enter the ring?

The new launch of Twitter's rival Threads by Meta might lead to a lawsuit between the two social media companies.

Reportedly, Elon Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg after Threads launched on Wednesday, addressing “serious concerns” that Meta has hired previous Twitter employees in order to access “Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information,” per the leaked document posted by Twitter Daily News.

Both Twitter and Meta have undergone massive layoffs in the past year, making it a possibility that employees could have crossed paths at both companies.

Though, it wasn’t immediately clear what evidence Twitter had to support this claim, reported The Guardian.

Elon Musk responded to the tweet simply by saying, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, responded to the allegations through his Threads account.

“To be clear,” he wrote, “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

After its release on Wednesday, Threads quickly became one of the top apps downloaded from Apple’s App Store and gained over 30 million signups within 18 hours of its launch, per Reuters. It’s been dubbed by some as the “Twitter killer.”

While the letter is a cease-and-desist request rather than a formal lawsuit, it’s likely that by demanding Meta preserve any documentation that could be relevant to the dispute, this isn’t the last word.