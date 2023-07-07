BYU adds Cal transfer, Utah State Amateur champ Simon Kwon

The NCAA transfer portal just paid off in a big way for the BYU men’s golf team.

On Friday, the Cougars announced the addition of Simon Kwon, a former California Golden Bear and the reigning Utah State Amateur champion.

“Simon is a great player and an equally good young man,” BYU coach Bruce Brockbank said in a statement. “He has proven that he can shoot good scores and win at the highest levels of golf and he will make an immediate impact for our team as soon as he steps on campus this fall.”

Added BYU director of golf Todd Miller: “Simon is a great addition to our 2023-24 roster. He is the kind of young man that is always looking to improve both in the classroom and on the golf course. Our coaching staff and players are extremely excited to add his positive energy and relentless work ethic to the BYU golf family.”

A rising junior, Kwon has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kwon, who prepped at Skyline High in Salt Lake City, announced his commitment to the Cougars shortly after winning the 125th Utah State Amateur Championship last weekend.

As a sophomore with Cal last season, Kwon competed in nine events, with an average score of 72.71. His best finish came at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational at Sonoma Golf Club, where he carded rounds of 69-73-70 — 212. His low 18-hole round of 67 came in the opening round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

Recruited by Cal, BYU, Utah, Pepperdine, USC and Notre Dame out of high school, Kwon was a four-time 6A Utah All-State honoree, the 2021 High School Golf National Invitational medalist, the 2020 Utah Junior Golf Association Player of the Year, and won three 6A Utah State Championships.

The grandson of BYU and World Golf Hall of Famer Johnny Miller, nephew of the aforementioned Todd Miller, plus former BYU golfers Andy Miller and Scott Miller, Kwon has notable connections to BYU and was recruited hard by the Cougars, both coming out of high school and again when he entered the transfer portal.

The later efforts clearly paid off.

“Coach Brockbank and I tried to recruit Simon out of high school, so it’s nice to get a kid you already wanted through the transfer portal,” Miller said. “His performance at the Utah State Amateur Championship each of the last two years has been extremely impressive and it’s always good to have someone on your team that feels comfortable in match play.”

