Massive, deadly Hawaii fires affect Latter-day Saints and their neighborsPublished: Aug 10, 2023, 9:29 p.m. MDTWildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press By Church News