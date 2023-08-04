Utah has reportedly applied for Big 12 membership. Here are the next steps, and how we got here

Utah has applied for membership in the Big 12 Conference, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

Along with Utah, Arizona State has also reportedly applied for membership in the conference. If the conference votes to accept Utah and Arizona State, the Big 12 would capture the Pac-12’s “Four Corners” schools.

Colorado officially made the move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 last week, and Arizona’s application to the Big 12 was reportedly approved Thursday, according to Thamel.

The Athletic’s Max Olson and Sam Khan Jr. reported that the Big 12 is “expected to accept the three new members.”

There will be a call between Big 12 presidents Friday night to discuss Utah and Arizona State’s membership, Thamel reported.

The next steps for Utah would be the Big 12 accepting its application, then a University of Utah Board of Trustees meeting to approve the move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

If accepted, Utah would start play in the Big 12 in 2024. The 16-team Big 12 would be comprised of Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

Calls and emails to the University of Utah for comment were not immediately returned.

A whirlwind two weeks will result in the collapse of a 108-year-old conference.

How did we get to this point?

The domino effect to this moment started in 2021, when Texas and Oklahoma announced their move from the Big 12 to the SEC. That triggered the Big 12 to add BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston that same year.

Getting in on the expansion arms race, the Big Ten added USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 in 2022. Without the giant Los Angeles TV market and two marquee programs, the value of the Pac-12’s next media deal shrunk, as evidenced by Pac-12 media deal negotiations that have dragged on for over a year.

Then Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark beat Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to the media deal punch last fall, securing a nearly $2.3 billion media deal with ESPN and Fox that reportedly will pay out $31.6 million to each of its schools when it takes effect in 2025.

Despite what Kliavkoff said at Pac-12 media day this July, the conference’s options for a media deal did not get better the longer it waited.

On Tuesday, several news outlets reported presidents from the nine remaining Pac-12 members gathered to discuss the league’s media deal, which was primarily an Apple TV streaming option. That deal reportedly included less base annual revenue distribution than the Big 12’s media rights agreement, which featured linear TV partners Fox and ESPN.

Working on the assumption that Apple would have rights to the best games, locking the Pac-12’s marquee games behind a subscription paywall, plus the lower base pay compared to the Big 12, made the deal tough to swallow.

No media deal was agreed to and no grant of rights was signed, according to reports.

Colorado didn’t stick around long enough to hear Kliavkoff’s pitch, voting last week to go back to the Big 12.

The Big Ten pounced following Tuesday’s Pac-12 meeting, inviting Oregon and Washington to join. The two schools’ board of trustees approved the switch to join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten on Friday.

Oregon and Washington officially announced their move to the Big Ten, which will take place after this season.

Seemingly all that is left to complete the new 16-team Big 12 is a Big 12 presidents vote, which could happen as soon as tonight, then approval from each new member school’s board of trustees.

If all of the moves go through, the Pac-12 would be down to four schools — Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State.

