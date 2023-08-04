University of Utah Board of Trustees votes unanimously for school to join the Big 12

The University of Utah’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the school to join the Big 12 Conference during a meeting Friday night.

Minutes before the meeting, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Big 12’s presidents and chancellors also voted unanimously for the conference to admit both Utah and Arizona State. This comes one night after they did the same for Arizona.

Now all that’s left is for an official announcement that the three universities will become Big 12 Conference members.

The Deseret News confirmed earlier reports that Utah had applied for membership in the conference, and that Utah will receive a full TV media rights revenue share when they join the Big 12.

The next step is for the move to become official, which would end the Utes’ time in the Pac-12 Conference, a league they have been a part of since 2011.

Utah would start play in the Big 12 in 2024. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the 16-team Big 12 will be comprised of Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

A whirlwind two weeks have resulted in the collapse of a 108-year-old Pac-12 Conference.

How did we get to this point?

The domino effect to this moment started in 2021, when Texas and Oklahoma announced their move from the Big 12 to the SEC. That triggered the Big 12 to add BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston that same year.

Getting in on the expansion arms race, the Big Ten added USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 in 2022. Without the giant Los Angeles TV market and two marquee programs, the value of the Pac-12’s next media deal shrunk, as evidenced by Pac-12 media deal negotiations that have dragged on for over a year.

Then Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark beat Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to the media deal punch last fall, securing a nearly $2.3 billion media deal with ESPN and Fox that reportedly will pay out $31.6 million to each of its schools when it takes effect in 2025.

Despite what Kliavkoff said at Pac-12 media day this July, the conference’s options for a media deal did not get better the longer it waited.

On Tuesday, several news outlets reported presidents from the nine remaining Pac-12 members gathered to discuss the league’s media deal, which was primarily an Apple TV streaming option. That deal reportedly included less base annual revenue distribution than the Big 12’s media rights agreement, which featured linear TV partners Fox and ESPN.

Working on the assumption that Apple would have rights to the best games, locking the Pac-12’s marquee games behind a subscription paywall, plus the lower base pay compared to the Big 12, made the deal tough to swallow.

No media deal was agreed to and no grant of rights was signed, according to reports.

Colorado didn’t stick around long enough to hear Kliavkoff’s pitch, voting last week to go back to the Big 12.

The Big Ten pounced following Tuesday’s Pac-12 meeting, inviting Oregon and Washington to join. The two schools’ board of trustees approved the switch to join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten on Friday.

Oregon and Washington officially announced their move to the Big Ten, which will take place after this season.

Once all of the moves go through and the news becomes official, the Pac-12 will be down to four schools — Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State.

