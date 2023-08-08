High school boys golf: Herriman edges Olympus by one stroke in first tournament of the 2023 season

Herriman edged Olympus by one stroke for the team title at the second annual Utah High School Invitational on Tuesday at the Copper Gold Club in Magna.
Herriman shot a team score of 283 to narrowly edge Olympus, which shot a 284. Fremont finished third with a 293.
The event featured 16 teams spanning from 6A through 3A for a total of 104 participants in the kickoff to the 2023 high school season.
Herriman junior Elliot Bond took home medalist honors as he shot a 5-under 67 to edge teammate JJ Tomsick, who finished with a 68. Bond tied for ninth at last year’s 6A state tournament, with Tomsick tying for sixth.
Olympus’ Sterling Peterson, Riverton’s Jaxon Erickson and Fremont’s Chase Burton all tied for third with 69s.
Last year’s 6A team champion didn’t participate in the event, but reigning 5A champ Skyline did and finished in fourth place.
Utah High School Invitational
Team scores
At Copper Golf Club
1. Herriman, 283
2. Olympus, 284
3. Fremont, 293
4. Skyline, 298
5. East, 299
6. Farmington, 299
7. Park City, 305
8. Corner Canyon, 310
Individual results
67 — Elliot Bond, Herriman
68 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman
69 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus
69 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
69 — Chase Burton, Fremont
70 — Austin Shelley, Olympus
71 — Will Olson, Olympus
71 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline
71 — Dax, Farmington
72 — Ian Miyaski, Herriman
72 — Gunner Melaney, Fremont
72 — Bronx Campbell, Mountain Ridge
73 — Ty Brady, Park City
73 — Cole Taylor, Farmington