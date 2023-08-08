Facebook Twitter
High school boys golf: Herriman edges Olympus by one stroke in first tournament of the 2023 season

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Park City's Robert Harman competes in the second annual Utah High School Golf Invitational at Copper Golf Club in Magna on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Herriman edged Olympus by one stroke for the team title at the second annual Utah High School Invitational on Tuesday at the Copper Gold Club in Magna.

Herriman shot a team score of 283 to narrowly edge Olympus, which shot a 284. Fremont finished third with a 293.

The event featured 16 teams spanning from 6A through 3A for a total of 104 participants in the kickoff to the 2023 high school season.

Alta's Jeremy Christensen reacts to sinking a putt during the second annual Utah High School Golf Invitational at Copper Golf Club in Magna on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Herriman junior Elliot Bond took home medalist honors as he shot a 5-under 67 to edge teammate JJ Tomsick, who finished with a 68. Bond tied for ninth at last year’s 6A state tournament, with Tomsick tying for sixth.

Olympus’ Sterling Peterson, Riverton’s Jaxon Erickson and Fremont’s Chase Burton all tied for third with 69s.

Last year’s 6A team champion didn’t participate in the event, but reigning 5A champ Skyline did and finished in fourth place.

Utah High School Invitational

Team scores

At Copper Golf Club

1. Herriman, 283

2. Olympus, 284

3. Fremont, 293

4. Skyline, 298

5. East, 299

6. Farmington, 299

7. Park City, 305

8. Corner Canyon, 310

Individual results

67 — Elliot Bond, Herriman

68 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman

69 — Sterling Peterson, Olympus

69 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton

69 — Chase Burton, Fremont

70 — Austin Shelley, Olympus

71 — Will Olson, Olympus

71 — Jackson Shelley, Skyline

71 — Dax, Farmington

72 — Ian Miyaski, Herriman

72 — Gunner Melaney, Fremont

72 — Bronx Campbell, Mountain Ridge

73 — Ty Brady, Park City

73 — Cole Taylor, Farmington

