Powerful storms on the East Coast leave 2 dead and thousands of flights canceled

A powerful storm system hit states across the East Coast and southern United States Monday with severe thunderstorms and large hail, leaving 2 dead and massive power outages in its wake.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed due to the intense wind and rain, according to FlightAware.com.

The severe weather is expected to continue into Tuesday, The Weather Channel reports.

At least two dead

The strong storms left two people dead as of Tuesday morning, The Associated Press reported.

In Alabama, authorities confirmed that a 28-year-old man was struck by lightning and died. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, a 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a falling tree after he got out of his car.

Millions without power

At its peak Monday night, the storm left 1.1 million homes and businesses without power across 11 states — Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia, per AP.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 300,000 customers were still without power, with Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina seeing the most storm-related outages, according to poweroutage.us

Thousands of flights canceled

The severe storms led to major travel disruptions, with thousands of flights being delayed and canceled Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to FlightAware.com, 8,983 flights were delayed in the United States Monday, while 2,862 were canceled.

Wind causes extensive damage

The majority of damage to homes and property from the storm was caused by high winds, The Weather Channel reported.

Photos on social media show downed power lines and trees.

Our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to get the lights back on. High winds, hail, and heavy rain caused numerous uprooted trees and downed power lines. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ija0SIXkJo — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) August 8, 2023

In the town of Westminster, Maryland, the storms knocked down 30 power lines, blocking the road and trapping 34 cars, CBS News reported.