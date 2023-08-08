Kyle Whittingham ‘excited’ about Big 12, but focus is fully on upcoming Pac-12 season

As expected, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham didn’t wax poetic on Tuesday about the Utes’ move to the Big 12 Conference.

“We’re all about the Pac-12 and this year and this season, that’s it. We’re excited we got a landing place for the future, but we’re all focused on this season with this schedule. Namely the Florida Gators,” Whittingham said.

With 23 days until Florida makes its first-ever trip to Salt Lake City, Whittingham — and the team’s — focus is all on the Gators.

“It’s something that is a positive in the big picture, obviously, but again, all our attention is on what’s going on,” Whittingham said of the Big 12 landing spot.

Entering his 19th season at the helm, Whittingham said he was immersed in fall camp on Thursday and Friday when the Utah to the Big 12 talks heated up. President Taylor Randall called Whittingham to inform him of the move to the Big 12.

That message of focus on the present moment trickled down to Whittingham’s players.

Linebacker Landon Barton, entering his sophomore season after being named the Pac-12 defensive freshman player of the year, said he’s not thinking about the Big 12 until next year.

“That’s next year’s worry. Right now it’s just Pac-12 play,” Barton said, confirming that was the message to the team from Whittingham.

An insight as to how the football team reacted when they found out the Big 12 news came from athletic director Mark Harlan.

“I was around the football program on Saturday. ... It’s fair to say some of the young men from Texas were jumping around a little bit, you can imagine,” he said.

With Utah’s future secured in the Big 12, those in the athletic department are relieved the Utes ended up in a Power Four conference.

“I think having clarity and certainty is something that I’m sure they’re very enthusiastic about,” Harlan said.

Now, it’s full steam ahead in preparing for the opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug. 31.

“We’ve got 17 more practices. We need every bit of that. We’ve progressed in the last week, eight practices in right now, but a lot of work to do and we need every one of these last 17 practices,” Whittingham said.

