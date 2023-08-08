These are the best back-to-school deals from Target this year

Ready or not, back-to-school season is quickly approaching. While it might be a welcome break to have your kids back at school, back-to-school shopping might make a serious dent in your wallet.

Not to worry — plenty of stores are offering great deals to prep for the new school year. Here are the best back-to-school deals from Target this year.

Do college students get a discount at Target?

According to Target, college students can get 20% off with Target Circle — but it only applies on “one qualifying storewide purchase” and is only valid until Aug. 26.

How do teachers get 15% off at target?

Target is also having — and expanding — its Teacher Appreciation Event this year. Teachers can get a one-time 20% discount on a whole shopping trip through Target Circle.

How do you apply for a student discount for Target online?

According to GOBankingRates, you have to verify your student status at Target’s website and then create an account. Your student discount will automatically be applied when you check out online.

The best back-to-school deals from Target 2023

Ready to get some shopping done? Here are this year’s best back-to-school deals from Target:

