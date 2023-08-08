There’s reportedly a third school in ACC expansion talks right now

Things continue to stay active on the college realignment front.

The latest report is that the ACC may be looking at more than just Pac-12 schools for possible expansion.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger first reported Tuesday that the ACC is considering SMU, along with California and Stanford, in potentially adding members to the Power Five league.

The ACC presidents met Tuesday to discuss all three universities, per Dellenger, and looked at a couple different options: bringing in all three, or adding just the two Pac-12 schools.

It’s not the first time SMU has been mentioned as an expansion possibility at the Power Five level: the Mustangs were linked to the Pac-12 as a potential addition earlier this year.

The Pac-12 has failed to deliver on signing a new media rights deal, though — the league’s current TV agreement runs out at the end of the upcoming season — and last Friday, five Pac-12 teams announced they are leaving for other conferences in 2024.

That came just over a week after Colorado bolted for the Big 12.

It’s forced remaining Pac-12 members Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State to search for solutions regarding their conference home.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that it would be a surprise if any decisions were made this week, and that a call amongst the ACC’s athletic directors to explore finances is expected “in the near future.”

Why SMU?

SMU has engaged in expansion talks to varying degrees with the ACC, the Pac-12 and the Big 12 over the past year, according to Dellenger.

The Mustangs, who once played alongside the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and Arkansas in the Southwest Conference, are appealing due to their location in the Dallas metropolitan TV market and being a part of a talent-rich football state.

Would the finances work to add SMU?

SMU, a member of the American Athletic Conference, also reportedly is an attractive option financially.

The ACC, which currently stands at 14 member institutions, is locked into a media rights deal with ESPN through 2036. Last year, the ACC distributed a record average of $39.4 million in revenue shares to its 14 full members, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Expansion that reduces those annual distribution numbers would be considered a “non-starter,” per Dellenger.

SMU, though, would be willing to forgo conference distribution pay for several years once it enters the league, according to Dellenger, with a rich donor base and a “healthy desire” to join the power conference ranks.

The Mustangs would face a $10 million exit fee to leave the AAC, and that number could double if the school gave less than 27 months notice, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported.

What financial challenges does the ACC face in expansion talks?

One bonus to the ACC’s contract with ESPN is that it includes a “pro rata” clause that would require the network to increase its base distribution to pay each new member the same annual rate as others in the league, per Dellenger.

Any additions of California, Stanford and SMU, though, would bring a financial challenge due to the increased travel costs for league members — the ACC’s 14 current members are all located in the eastern United States.

“To offset the additional travel costs of acquiring Stanford, Cal and/or SMU, current ACC members will need additional revenue from the network, or Stanford and Cal would have to agree to enter the league for a partial share — conversations of which are ongoing,” Dellenger wrote.

The ACC’s lengthy, binding grant of rights has also been a source of frustration around the league, particularly with Florida State.

According to multiple reports, seven ACC schools — among them Florida State, Miami, Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia and NC State — have pursued seeking options to increase revenue from the league while also exploring ways to leave the ACC, with an ever-widening gap between the conference and the sport’s top two grossing superconferences, the Big Ten and the SEC.

Thamel reported that there is a Aug. 15 deadline for any ACC schools to notify that league if they want to leave and change conferences for the 2024 season.

