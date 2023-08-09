Church of Jesus ChristFaithPresident and Sister Pace teach importance of prayer, scripture study at MTC devotionalSunday School General President Mark L. Pace and his wife, Sister Anne Marie Pace, instruct missionaries from new ‘Preach My Gospel’Published: Aug 9, 2023, 12:26 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareSunday School General President Mark L. Pace, left, and his wife, Sister Anne Marie Pace, speak with a missionary following their Aug. 8 devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Adam Fondren By Church News