Latter-day Saint volunteers lend a hand after Hurricane Idalia

Latter-day Saints from Florida and Alabama are volunteering in Florida to assist in relief efforts following Hurricane Idalia.

Elder M. Andrew Galt, an Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is overseeing Latter-day Saint volunteers from 15 different stakes across Florida and Alabama, as the cleanup efforts and disaster relief efforts are underway.

Currently, volunteers are converting church meetinghouses to command centers, as was done in Hawaii just a few weeks ago.

The centers will act as shelters in Lake City, Chiefland and Madison, per a church release.

Two trucks full of supplies were delivered to the area to distribute.

Several meetinghouses across Florida and one in Georgia sustained damage in the cities of:



Cross City, Florida.

Chiefland, Florida.

Valdosta, Florida.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Perry, Florida.

Tifton, Georgia.

No damage was done to the Tampa Florida temple construction site.

All missionaries in Florida and Georgia in the path of the storm are safe and accounted for.

“Lives are changed every time we assist with disaster relief efforts,” said Elder Galt in a statement. “We can help show love to all of God’s children. Through our actions, we testify of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

How much damage did Hurricane Idalia cause?

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida near its Big Bend region on Wednesday, causing damage estimated between $12 billion and $20 billion, per Forbes. Which is still significantly less than Hurricane Ian.

The death toll of Hurricane Idalia is officially at zero, although two men died in car accidents during Idalia’s rain bands, per the Tampa Bay Times.

“The governor and I really hit that hard, evacuate, evacuate, evacuate,” Kevin Guthrie, head of Florida’s Department of Emergency Management, told the Times. “It seems that people have heeded that call and I’m grateful for that.”