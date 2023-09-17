FaithChurch of Jesus ChristHow 2 Arkansas schoolkids in the ‘60s exemplify the growth, strength that led to a temple in Northwest ArkansasPerry and Melinda Turnbull, longtime Arkansas residents, met as elementary school classmates in central ArkansasPublished: Sept 17, 2023, 9:40 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareMelinda and Perry Turnbull share a laugh during a visit at dusk outside the Bentonville Arkansas Temple on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Bentonville, Arkansas. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News