The First Presidency — from left, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, President Russell M. Nelson, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor — greet the congregation during the Saturday evening session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By Church News