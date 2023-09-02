Church of Jesus ChristFaithGeneral ConferenceFirst Presidency announces Sept. 30, Oct. 1 dates for October 2023 general conference, with all invited to the 5 general sessionsRather than a session for a specific sector, the October 2023 Saturday evening session will be for all members and friendsPublished: Sept 2, 2023, 2:20 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareThe First Presidency — from left, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, President Russell M. Nelson, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor — greet the congregation during the Saturday evening session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 1, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News