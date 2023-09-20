Church of Jesus ChristFaithHow this Latter-day Saint found hope to keep living after a serious car accidentZebulon Beck, Weber State football’s team chaplain, set a goal nearly a year ago to lead the Wildcats out before a game against UtahPublished: Sept 20, 2023, 12:32 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareWeber State team chaplain Zeb Beck emerges from the tunnel before the Weber State-Utah football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. After he was injured in a car accident nearly a year ago, Beck made a goal to lead the Wildcats onto the field against Utah. | Provided by Weber State Athletics By Church News