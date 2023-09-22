A depiction of Jesus is displayed on the wall while a service missionary, Elder Ryan Steed, stocks shelves with canned goods in the bishops’ storehouse and home storage center in Lindon, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Young service missionaries, who serve locally at Church or other charitable organizations, will now be integrated into teaching missions, the Church announced Sept. 21.  | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

By Church News