FaithChurch of Jesus ChristYoung service missionaries to be integrated into teaching missions, Church announcesThe integration for young service missionaries will begin in January 2024.Published: Sept 22, 2023, 11:43 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareA depiction of Jesus is displayed on the wall while a service missionary, Elder Ryan Steed, stocks shelves with canned goods in the bishops’ storehouse and home storage center in Lindon, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Young service missionaries, who serve locally at Church or other charitable organizations, will now be integrated into teaching missions, the Church announced Sept. 21. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News By Church News