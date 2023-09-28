There was a time when Kyle Van Leeuwen, former Timpview High standout, was seen as the future at slot receiver for Utah State.

That future is no more, however.

In an Instagram post Wednesday night, Van Leeuwen announced that he has retired from football.

Utah State (1-3)

at UConn (0-4)

Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT

Pratt & Whitney Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Aggies Sports Network

“What a journey it’s been,” Van Leeuwen wrote. “Due to continual injury, I’m medically retiring from the game of football. I’m beyond blessed and grateful and continue to stand all amazed at the love Jesus offers me. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family, friends, and Aggie Nation.”

Van Leeuwen’s retirement comes just over a year after he was described as one of the Aggies with the biggest opportunity ahead of him.

Entering the 2022 season, Van Leeuwen was expected to start at slot receiver for the Aggies, following the departures of Brandon Bowling and Deven Thompkins.

Said coach Blake Anderson during fall camp in 2022: “Kyle Van Leeuwen in the slot position has a chance to step in, and there are big shoes to fill with Bowling and DT (Thompkins) graduating.”

Injuries, specifically a season-ending knee injury suffered against Weber State, ruined that potential for a season at least, but Van Leeuwen was named to the 2023 Comeback Award Watch List prior to the current college football season.

Through four games in 2023, though, Van Leeuwen didn’t record an offensive statistic, despite the Aggies’ passing attack ranking 42nd in the country, with USU averaging 268.5 passing yards per game with either Cooper Legas or McCae Hillstead under center.

Second-team all-state (4A) his senior season at Timpview, Van Leeuwen finishes his Aggie career having played in 19 games, recording 16 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown.