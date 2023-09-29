Church of Jesus ChristFaithVideo: How Bronco Mendenhall would help his football players find answers to questionsFormer coach Bronco Mendenhall said that learning to find answers to your questions may be as important as learning to play footballPublished: Sept 29, 2023, 9:00 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareIn this Church News video, titled “Disciple of Christ,” Bronco Mendenhall and his wife, Holly Mendenhall, talk about the importance of conversations in the mentoring of young people. | Screenshot, Youtube By Church News