Soon after Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend region, a tropical storm was found in the Atlantic at the beginning of September.

As the storm developed and made its way north toward the less Antilles Islands, forecasters warned that it could gain speed and ferocity, and become an “extremely dangerous hurricane” that could hit the East Coast of the United States or Bermuda.

Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 hurricane. Where is it headed?

9:40 a.m., Sept. 8, 2023

Tropical Storm Lee was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane, with a possibility of it becoming stronger, the National Hurricane Center said during its Friday morning update.

The hurricane is located 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, per a center advisory.

CNN reported that in just a 24-hour period, the storm intensified significantly, gaining 85 mph for winds up to 165 mph.

Dangerous conditions like life-threatening rip currents are expected to hit the northern Leeward Islands later Friday, NHC reported. Conditions are anticipated to spread westward and northward toward Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the weekend.

As far as the hurricane’s impact on the United States and Bermuda, it is still uncertain. “The hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic,” the center said in a release.

For now, the center said that dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the U.S. East Coast starting on Sunday. Currently, no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Where is Hurricane Lee headed?

One of two possible scenarios is expected to play out with Hurricane Lee’s path in the next seven days, according to CNN.



Hurricane Lee misses the east coast of the United States, heading north and out to sea — if the high pressure over the Atlantic weakens, the hurricane could make a quick turn away from the coast, steering the storm toward Bermuda. Hurricane Lee hits closer to the east coast — If the high pressure continues to be strong, CNN predicted that the storm would hit close to the coast, mainly affecting north of the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic, forecast to evolve into an ‘extremely dangerous hurricane’

10:24 a.m., Sept. 6, 2023

Another tropical storm brewing in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday has the potential to hit the southeastern United States in the near future, per USA Today.

Although it’s still too early to tell the exact trajectory of Tropical Storm Lee, social media posts abounded with warnings and fear over the holiday weekend, per The New York Times.

Could Hurricane Lee hit the U.S.?

Meteorologist John Morales posted an accumulation of the European, American, Canadian and United Kingdom storm trajectories, which showed a greater chance of impact with the United States. An updated Thursday analysis showed “a greater consensus that Lee will pass north of the northeastern Caribbean and recurve into the North Atlantic,” which would miss the eastern United States, Morales wrote in a social media post.

Compare my tweet from Labor Day Monday to this one to see trends in the ensemble forecasts from the European ECMWF and American GFS. They show a greater consensus that #Lee will pass north of the northeastern Caribbean and recurve into the North Atlantic. Bermuda & NE in play. pic.twitter.com/laqJS3ISGT — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) September 6, 2023

