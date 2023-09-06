Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic, forecast to evolve into an ‘extremely dangerous hurricane’

Another tropical storm brewing in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday has the potential to hit the southeastern United States in the near future, per USA Today.

Although it’s still too early to tell the exact trajectory of Tropical Storm Lee, social media posts abounded with warnings and fear over the holiday weekend, per The New York Times.

Could Hurricane Lee hit the U.S.?

Meteorologist John Morales posted an accumulation of the European, American, Canadian and United Kingdom storm trajectories, which showed a greater chance of impact with the United States. An updated Thursday analysis showed “a greater consensus that Lee will pass north of the northeastern Caribbean and recurve into the North Atlantic,” which would miss the eastern United States, Morales wrote in a social media post.

Compare my tweet from Labor Day Monday to this one to see trends in the ensemble forecasts from the European ECMWF and American GFS. They show a greater consensus that #Lee will pass north of the northeastern Caribbean and recurve into the North Atlantic. Bermuda & NE in play. pic.twitter.com/laqJS3ISGT — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) September 6, 2023

Here’s what we know about Tropical Storm Lee:

