3 takeaways from BYU’s 41-16 victory over Southern Utah

BYU is 2-0 in the new Big 12 era — that’s expected as the Cougars followed up a Week 1 win over Sam Houston with a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars showed improvements in some areas and a bit of complacency in others, though after a slow start, the outcome was never really in doubt despite a strong second-half effort from the visiting T-Birds.

What looked good

1. BYU’s passing game got on track. One week after Kedon Slovis threw for just 145 yards in the season opener, the graduate transfer had 348 yards passing and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) while overcoming an early interception.

The Cougars had eight players catch passes, highlighted by tight end Isaac Rex (four receptions, 112 yards, one touchdown) and transfer receiver Darius Lassiter (five catches, 73 yards, one touchdown).

2. BYU’s defense helped the Cougars build an insurmountable lead. After SUU marched 52 yards down the field on its first drive and scored the game’s opening points on a field goal, the BYU defense tightened up and forced four straight three-and-outs.

Weber State transfer cornerback Kamden Garrett then made an interception on a long ball, a turnover that led to a quick touchdown and a 27-3 BYU halftime lead.

3. Special teams showed some good things. True freshman cornerback Marcus McKenzie made a big impact as a gunner on punts, finishing with two tackles — including one at the SUU 2 after a long punt.

He also recovered a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to set up BYU’s final touchdown on the next play. Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart, meanwhile, blocked a punt that set up a short field and a touchdown, and Parker Kingston had 87 kickoff return yards, including a 41-yarder.

What needs improving

1. The BYU run game never got going. The Cougars haven’t been overly impressive thus far in the rushing game, outside of true freshman LJ Martin putting together a good second half in the opener.

On Saturday, BYU ran for just 46 yards on 23 carries, a 2.0-per carry average. Martin had 27 yards on just six carries, while transfers Aidan Robbins (6 yards) and Deion Smith (16 yards, with a touchdown) weren’t a factor.

2. BYU’s defense gave up a lot of yards in the second half. Be it complacency or SUU making adjustments or both, the Cougars defense allowed the T-Birds to move the ball 70 or more yards on three different drives in the second half.

That led to two second-half touchdowns and SUU putting up 348 yards of total offense, including 250 in the final two quarters.

3. Slow starts to both halves gave Southern Utah life. BYU came out lethargic on Saturday, punting the ball away after a fruitless first drive and watching a 28-yard punt from Ryan Rehkow — one of the heroes of Week 1 — set the T-Birds up with solid field position on their first drive.

SUU responded with a field goal and held a brief lead. The T-Birds also dictated the rhythm of the the second half by scoring on their first drive of the third quarter.

What’s next?

1. The Cougars’ first test in its Power Five era comes next week against Arkansas, before BYU kicks off Big 12 play at Kansas on Sept. 23.

It will show just what kind of talent and depth BYU has, against a Razorbacks team that beat the Cougars 52-35 in Provo last year. The defense, in particular, will be tested.

2. How will Slovis look against a more formidable opponent? He followed up an uninspiring start with a solid effort Saturday, and now the Razorbacks loom as the next litmus test.

3. Kody Epps missed a second straight game, though head coach Kalani Sitake said after the contest he believes the talented Epps will make his season debut against Arkansas.

How will the BYU receiving group mesh in what could be the first time we see them all play together?