How to watch BYU sports on ESPN+

It’s a new era for BYU athletics with the Cougars joining the Big 12 Conference, and with it comes some changes in how to watch BYU.

One major change is that more Cougar athletic contests — among them football, basketball, soccer and volleyball — will be streamed on ESPN+ due to the Big 12’s TV contractual agreements.

How can you watch BYU on ESPN+?

Fans can sign for $9.99 a month, or $99.99 per year at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App.

ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney bundle, available via the dineyplus.com site, that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month (Hulu with ads) or $19.99 a month (Hulu without ads).

Hulu + Live TV subscribers also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

Is ESPN+ included with ESPN?

No. If you have ESPN through a cable subscription or long-term contract, you do not have access to ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a separate streaming service.

ESPN+, however, does stream live events being broadcast on ESPN’s linear channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPNU and ESPNews, as well as ESPN3, provided users can authenticate an active cable subscription.

What BYU sports are streamed on ESPN+?

During the fall, the BYU sports that will have games streamed on ESPN include:



Football.

Volleyball.

Soccer.

In the winter, BYU men’s and women’s basketball games will also be streamed on ESPN+.

What devices can you stream on?

ESPN+ allows users to stream live, rewind or replay games on up to as many as three devices at once.

Fans can stream games through a device that either can the internet through a web browser or that has the ESPN app.

Among the supported devices:



Apple TV.

iPhone/iPad.

Android phones, tablets, TVs.

Samsung Smart TVs.

Roku players and TVs.

Chromecast.

Amazon FireTV.

Xbox Consoles (X/S, One).

Playstation Consoles (PS4, PS5).

How to watch BYU games on ESPN+

BYU fans can find any available ESPN+ streams in a variety of ways:

On the website



Through the Big 12 Conference tab.

On the Schedule & Replays tab, using the Live Now, Upcoming, Replay, Sports and Network filters — depending on the situation.

Live streams of BYU games through ESPN+ can be accessed through the Big 12 Conference tab on the website or app. ESPN+ screenshot

On the app

