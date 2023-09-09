Facebook Twitter
‘SEC ain’t ready for us’: How the college football world reacted to Texas beating Alabama

The Longhorns handed the Crimson Tide an extremely rare regular-season nonconference loss and delivered a signature win for head coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the team’s win over Alabama.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates the team’s win over Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt, Associated Press

Texas is back — or so they say.

One thing is indisputable, though: Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has his signature win at Texas.

No. 11 Texas beat No. 3 Alabama 34-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, as Sarkisian defeated his mentor, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

The Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three scores as Texas handed Alabama an extremely rare regular-season nonconference loss.

How rare? The loss snapped the Crimson Tide’s streak of 57 straight regular-season nonconference wins, dating back to 2007.

This was also the Crimson Tide’s first home loss in 22 tries, per USA Today.

For Texas, meanwhile, it was their first road win against an Associated Press top 3 team since 1969, according to ESPN.

Here’s how the college football world reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

