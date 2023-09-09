‘SEC ain’t ready for us’: How the college football world reacted to Texas beating Alabama

Texas is back — or so they say.

One thing is indisputable, though: Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has his signature win at Texas.

No. 11 Texas beat No. 3 Alabama 34-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, as Sarkisian defeated his mentor, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

The Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three scores as Texas handed Alabama an extremely rare regular-season nonconference loss.

How rare? The loss snapped the Crimson Tide’s streak of 57 straight regular-season nonconference wins, dating back to 2007.

Alabama had not lost a regular season non-conference game since 2007 before tonight. 57 consecutive games🤯



That streak is now over pic.twitter.com/U5QxkqpmrR — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2023

This was also the Crimson Tide’s first home loss in 22 tries, per USA Today.

For Texas, meanwhile, it was their first road win against an Associated Press top 3 team since 1969, according to ESPN.

Here’s how the college football world reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Top 5 win on the road?



🗣️SING TEXAS FIGHT pic.twitter.com/IMpi5NOcYh — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 10, 2023

How it started vs. how it's going 👀



Sarkisian becomes Saban's first former assistant to defeat Saban in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/eS4OXGDTU8 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2023

“SEC AIN’T READY FOR US!”



Texas is feeling it after defeating No. 3 Alabama 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qRU8s1ewDb — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023

Steve Sarkisian to ESPN post-game: "The biggest thing was, I told the players to trust me and we were going to be aggressive in everything we did." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 10, 2023

Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell for the deep ball TD! pic.twitter.com/9FqCeYLju3 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2023

Saban has given so many coaches a path back into college coaching.



Eventually one was going to get a job and beat him.



Well done, Sark. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 10, 2023

Alabama loses to a non-conference opponent at home for 1st time since losing to UL Monroe 21-14 in 2007 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023

Good for @TexasFootball

This is a talented-motivated-and tight knit football team!@AlabamaFTBL will learn from this and get a lot better!

Happy for Sark-3rd year his culture of aggression-mental toughness-and resiliency is very evident! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 10, 2023

Texas about to be 1-0 in their former conference (SWC) and 1-0 in their future conference (SEC). — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 10, 2023

Texas takes down Alabama in Tuscaloosa 🚨



The Longhorns' first road win vs. an AP Top 3 team since 1969 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Y0Dmb8aSrQ — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023

Ask Bama fans how fun is it playing Texas when you can’t injure their QB pic.twitter.com/9JR2MaJ9No — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) September 10, 2023

No. 11 Texas corrals No. 3 Alabama en route to a return to the top 10 😤🤘 pic.twitter.com/YVvHdID0F8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2023

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian from the TOP ROPE!!!!



“They (Alabama) were 52-1 in their last 53 home games, I guess they’re 52-2 now.” pic.twitter.com/aZBPC0SwiT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023

DOWN GOES BAMA ‼️



Texas is BACK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hW9JFb83f3 — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2023

Texas isn’t Back until they don’t follow this up with a loss to Baylor in two weeks.



But that was honestly a dominant performance by the Horns at Alabama and what Sark has been building since getting there finally rounded into form. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 10, 2023

TEXAS IS OFFICIALLY BACK AFTER KNOCKING OFF NO. 3 ALABAMA 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wyF9t8ELLh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2023

Texas fans are celebrating the win against Bama in epic fashion near the UT clock tower. #hookem pic.twitter.com/llEXfymF6V — Taylor Kamnetz (@Taylor_Kamn) September 10, 2023

it's great to be a Texas Longhorn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Rf8ffdqNcN — UT Austin (@UTAustin) September 10, 2023

This Texas win vs Alabama really has me low key emotional.



We’ve been trying to win a game like this for years. I’m so freaking proud of @TexasFootball!! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023

Quinn Ewers to Nick Saban after Texas beat Bama:

pic.twitter.com/Dyur6pvBCN — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) September 10, 2023