‘SEC ain’t ready for us’: How the college football world reacted to Texas beating Alabama
The Longhorns handed the Crimson Tide an extremely rare regular-season nonconference loss and delivered a signature win for head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas is back — or so they say.
One thing is indisputable, though: Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has his signature win at Texas.
No. 11 Texas beat No. 3 Alabama 34-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, as Sarkisian defeated his mentor, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
The Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Quinn Ewers threw for 349 yards and three scores as Texas handed Alabama an extremely rare regular-season nonconference loss.
How rare? The loss snapped the Crimson Tide’s streak of 57 straight regular-season nonconference wins, dating back to 2007.
Alabama had not lost a regular season non-conference game since 2007 before tonight. 57 consecutive games🤯— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2023
That streak is now over pic.twitter.com/U5QxkqpmrR
This was also the Crimson Tide’s first home loss in 22 tries, per USA Today.
For Texas, meanwhile, it was their first road win against an Associated Press top 3 team since 1969, according to ESPN.
Here’s how the college football world reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Top 5 win on the road?— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 10, 2023
🗣️SING TEXAS FIGHT pic.twitter.com/IMpi5NOcYh
How it started vs. how it's going 👀— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2023
Sarkisian becomes Saban's first former assistant to defeat Saban in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/eS4OXGDTU8
“SEC AIN’T READY FOR US!”— ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023
Texas is feeling it after defeating No. 3 Alabama 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qRU8s1ewDb
Steve Sarkisian to ESPN post-game: "The biggest thing was, I told the players to trust me and we were going to be aggressive in everything we did."— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 10, 2023
Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell for the deep ball TD! pic.twitter.com/9FqCeYLju3— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2023
Saban has given so many coaches a path back into college coaching.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 10, 2023
Eventually one was going to get a job and beat him.
Well done, Sark.
Alabama loses to a non-conference opponent at home for 1st time since losing to UL Monroe 21-14 in 2007— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023
.@CoachSark 🤝 @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/BN1r62wE9I— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 10, 2023
Good for @TexasFootball— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 10, 2023
This is a talented-motivated-and tight knit football team!@AlabamaFTBL will learn from this and get a lot better!
Happy for Sark-3rd year his culture of aggression-mental toughness-and resiliency is very evident!
Texas about to be 1-0 in their former conference (SWC) and 1-0 in their future conference (SEC).— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 10, 2023
Texas takes down Alabama in Tuscaloosa 🚨— ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023
The Longhorns' first road win vs. an AP Top 3 team since 1969 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Y0Dmb8aSrQ
Ask Bama fans how fun is it playing Texas when you can’t injure their QB pic.twitter.com/9JR2MaJ9No— Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) September 10, 2023
No. 11 Texas corrals No. 3 Alabama en route to a return to the top 10 😤🤘 pic.twitter.com/YVvHdID0F8— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2023
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian from the TOP ROPE!!!!— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023
“They (Alabama) were 52-1 in their last 53 home games, I guess they’re 52-2 now.” pic.twitter.com/aZBPC0SwiT
Texas isn’t Back until they don’t follow this up with a loss to Baylor in two weeks.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 10, 2023
But that was honestly a dominant performance by the Horns at Alabama and what Sark has been building since getting there finally rounded into form.
TEXAS IS OFFICIALLY BACK AFTER KNOCKING OFF NO. 3 ALABAMA 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wyF9t8ELLh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2023
Texas fans are celebrating the win against Bama in epic fashion near the UT clock tower. #hookem pic.twitter.com/llEXfymF6V— Taylor Kamnetz (@Taylor_Kamn) September 10, 2023
it's great to be a Texas Longhorn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Rf8ffdqNcN— UT Austin (@UTAustin) September 10, 2023
This Texas win vs Alabama really has me low key emotional.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023
We’ve been trying to win a game like this for years. I’m so freaking proud of @TexasFootball!!
Quinn Ewers to Nick Saban after Texas beat Bama:— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) September 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Dyur6pvBCN
BAMA Fans feeling it tonight!#TEXAS pic.twitter.com/gnCai1K5BQ— Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) September 10, 2023
TEXAS IS BACK!— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2023
Longhorns 34, Alabama 24
A marquee win for Steve Sarkisian at Texas 🤘 pic.twitter.com/AA5XvPwMHM